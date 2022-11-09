The Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market Is Predicted To Evolve At A CAGR Of 5% To Reach US$ 5 Billion By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The study also focuses on the changing dynamics of the Knee Cartilage Repair market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028.

Key Companies Profiled

ISTO Biologics

MEDIPOST

Vericel Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Histogenics Corporation

Key Segments in Knee Cartilage Repair Industry Research

By Treatment Modality : Arthroscopic Chondroplasty Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation Osteochondral Grafts Transplantation Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing Implants Transplant Microfracture

By Cartilage Type : Fibrocartilage Hyaline Cartilage

By End User : Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis & Orthopedic Injuries Driving Market Expansion”

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the knee cartilage repair market, is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2027.

Several parts of the body include cartilage, a supple, flexible substance that acts as connective tissue. A thin and flexible substance called knee cartilage binds the bones of the knee joints together and lessens friction between them. The cartilage in the knee, however, can be damaged by strenuous sports, hereditary flaws, and hormone imbalances.

In the process of repairing damaged cartilage in the knee, the remaining surface of the tissue is also smoothed. Bone ends are shielded by cartilage, which also helps joints move smoothly. The diagnosis of damaged knee cartilage is made through clinical examination and medical imaging.

