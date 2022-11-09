Knotless Suture Anchors Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031

Treatment of joint damage using the minimally invasive procedure is called arthroscopy. This procedure has one of the major challenges to tie good quality and consistent arthroscopic knots and the procedure takes time to master.

Hence, to make the arthroscopic bankart repair simpler knotless suture anchors are introduced, in this tail end consists of the short loop of suture. The knotless suture anchors have contributed towards decreasing the time consumed to perform the procedure and provided versatility. Therefore, with the shift of demand towards high-quality joint procedures knotless suture anchors market is expected to evidence a rise in demand for the coming decade.

Increasing Number of Arthroscopic or Bankart Procedures: How Increasing Procedures Became a Key Contributors in Knotless Suture Anchors Market Growth

The arthroscopic or bankart procedures include suture and re-anchor on the damaged part of the cartilage to sustain the stability of the limb. There has been a significant rise in the number of procedures performed with increasing sports injuries and road accidents. Knotless suture anchors help the procedure to be minimally invasive involving less recovery time.

The procedure performed is considered to be an outpatient procedure, hence boosts the demand for knotless suture anchors. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure in developing countries has increased the diagnosis and treatment adoption rate for joint treatments having a positive impact on knotless suture anchors market growth.

How is the Increase in Geriatric Population Reshaping the Knotless Suture Anchors Market?

According to the United Nations, the geriatric population is expected to contribute 16% of the world’s population in the next 30 years as compared to 9% currently in 2019. This increasing geriatric population will observe an exponential growth rate and can contribute up to 25% of Europe or North America’s population.

The geriatric population are more susceptible to shoulder or joint damage requiring arthroscopic procedures and knotless suture anchors. Also, there has been increasing healthcare spending among the ageing population leading to increasing demand for knotless suture anchors market. On the other hand, favourable reimbursement conditions lead to knotless suture anchors market growth.

What are the Key Challenges that may Restrain Growth of the Knotless Suture Anchors Market?

Tissue reactions as a result of arthroscopic procedures can restrain the growth of the knotless suture anchors market. Suture anchors can react with some patient’s tissue leading to complications and resistance towards product adoption hampering knotless suture anchors market growth.

Preference for non-invasive therapeutics among the general population can harm knotless suture anchors market growth. On the other hand, less awareness of knotless suture anchors among the healthcare professional can lead to delay of knotless suture anchors market growth.

The unavailability of advanced technology and poor healthcare infrastructure tends to challenge the growth of the knotless suture anchors market. Less number of medical device manufacturers in regions like the Middle East & Africa is expected to hinder the knotless suture anchors market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

ArthrexInc.

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Medtronic Plc.

Stryker Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Parcus Medical LLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

In2Bones Global Inc.

others are actively involved in offering knotless suture anchors for different applications.

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the Knotless Suture Anchors Market?

The manufacturers are focused on product innovation and development to expand their product portfolio and adapt strategies for market expansion. Key players are also involved in collaborations with initial stage medical device manufacturers to increase their market share in the knotless suture anchors market. Several companies also adopt merger and acquisition strategies for their brand positioning into the knotless suture anchors market. The launch and commercialization of the latest knotless suture anchors are owing to market growth.

In February 2021, In2Bones Global Inc. announced the launch of “Hercules Suture Anchor System into the U.S. market. This product has led to portfolio expansion into lower extremity products. Hercules Suture Anchor System is composed of radiolucent PEEK material and has a unique knotless suture anchor.

In September 2020, Smith & Nephew announced the launch of “Healicoil Knotless Suture Anchor” into its product portfolio of Advanced Healing Solutions applicable for rotator cuff repair. This product is made of regenesorb bio-composite material that leads to the absorption of the implant within 24 hours and replacement by bone.

Key Segments of Knotless Suture Anchors Market Covered in the Report

Based on physical form, the Global Knotless Suture Anchors Market has been segmented as

Absorbable

Non-absorbable

Based on the Suture Anchor type, the Global Knotless Suture Anchors Market has been segmented as

Bio-absorbable Suture Anchor

Metallic Suture Anchor

Bio-composite Suture Anchor

PEEK Suture Anchor

Based on the end-user, the Global Knotless Suture Anchors Market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopaedic centres

Speciality Clinics.

Others

Based on the region, the Global Knotless Suture Anchors Market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asi

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

