Arterial Blood Sampling Systems Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2031

The arterial blood sampling system withdraws oxygen (O2), and carbon dioxide (CO2) absorptions from arterial blood and instantly analyze oxygen, carbon dioxide levels and acidity (pH). It is also used to find out how well the lungs can move oxygen into the blood and remove carbon dioxide from the blood. Arterial blood sampling may also be performed to observe the patient’s response to the treatment.

Healthcare professionals found it more useful for finding whether the patient needs additional oxygen or other help for breathing. Arterial blood sampling devices are used to diagnose various health conditions that may affect the lungs, heart, and kidneys, such as lungs diseases like asthma, cystic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Kidney failure, diabetes problems such as hyperglycemic hyperosmolar state (HHS) and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), Heart failure, Severe infections or septicemia, Poisoning, Drug overdose, Shock and Hemorrhage.

How the growing popularity of preoperative blood transfusion in patients is expected to impact the Arterial Blood Sampling Systems Market?

Availability of blood before any medical procedure is of key significance to the medical staff. In case of considerable blood loss, a blood transfusion is essential. Thus, the requisition for secure and suitable blood sampling systems is accumulating with a surge in the number of medical techniques as a pre-operational measure.

Furthermore, to avoid the postponement of planned cases, blood samples are collected before the date of the surgical procedure using arterial blood sampling systems. Currently, giving blood elements to the preoperative patient has become a necessity. Therefore, accumulating blood specimens with the help of sterilized blood sampling systems is essential, which adds to the development of this market.

What are the key challenges that may restrain the growth of the Arterial Blood Sampling Systems Market?

Growing inclination towards robotic surgery is the primary factor that may restrict the growth of the arterial blood sampling systems market. Also, difficulties associated with arterial blood sampling systems, the threat of transfusion-communicable contamination and emergent preference towards robotic surgical treatment hamper the growth of the arterial blood sampling systems market.

Arterial blood is one of those patient specimens most sensitive to pre-analytical errors. Inappropriate sample system selection, patient assessment, collection or transport of an arterial whole blood sample intended for oxygen, carbon dioxide and pH analysis, can condense inaccurate patient results and potentially lead to misdiagnosis or inappropriate treatment. Thus skilled professionals are needed for the handling of arterial blood sampling systems, moreover, the lack of skilled professionals for arterial blood sampling is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Arterial blood sampling systems market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen

Nipro Medical Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Medtronic Plc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Becton Dickinson

Narang Medical Ltd.

Radiometer India

Greiner Bio-One

SEKISUI Medical

Sarstedt, Improve-medical

F.L. Medical

Hongyu Medical

SANLI Medical & Health Service

Gong Dong

CDRICH

SZBOON among others.

What strategies are the key players adopting to increase their market share in the Arterial Blood Sampling Systems Market?

Key players in the Arterial blood sampling systems market are introducing new products into the market to enhance their overall portfolio which will eventually help in increasing their overall market share. Leading players are designing innovative products to help minimize pre-analytical error, keep users safe, and maximize workflow efficiencies.

For instance, In 2020 – Roche launched a new digital diagnostic solution named Roche v-TAC, and also received the CE mark availability for it, which allows healthcare professionals to get outcomes for arterial blood gas sampling values from patients suffering from respiratory or metabolic defects with the use of a digital algorithm.

The key players in the arterial blood sampling systems market are also investing in its product developments to reach out to a maximum number of consumers through its regional presence.

For instance, In 2021 Varian Medical Systems has made a new investment in an Israel established company, Bend It Technologies that help doctors provide precise and rapid blood sampling by inserting catheters through blood vessels that are not easy to pass.

Key Segments of Arterial Blood Sampling Systems Market Covered in the Report

· Based on product type, the Arterial Blood Sampling Systems Market has been segmented as

Vacuum blood collection system Microfluidic system Blood Collection Tubes Lancet Needles Others



· Based on indication, the Arterial Blood Sampling Systems Market has been segmented as

Diseases of the lungs asthma chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cystic fibrosis Kidney failure Diabetes complications diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) hyperglycemic hyperosmolar state (HHS) Severe infections or septicemia Drug overdose Poisoning Heart failure Haemorrhage Shock



· Based on end-user, the Arterial Blood Sampling Systems Market has been segmented as

Hospitals and clinics Blood banks Others



· Based on the region, the Arterial Blood Sampling Systems Market has been segmented as

North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



