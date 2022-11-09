According to latest research by Fact.MR, pet GPS tracker market is set to witness moderate growth during 2021-2031. Demand for pet GPS tracker witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Introduction of compact chip and advancement in global telecommunication network to drive demand for pet GPS tracking device during forecast period. Technological advancement and ability to track pet location across the globe is facilitating demand for pet GPS tracker. Lightweight, compactness, waterproof and dustproof are some of the features of device which are taken into consideration while making purchasing decision.

GPS trackers utilizes cellular network to locate object/being it is placed on across the globe. One of the key factor for making purchasing decision for pet GPS tracker is seen as availability of Cellular Service Providers (CSP’s) in the location along with compatibility of device

Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5881

Will GPS Tracker Deteriorate Demand for Pet Bluetooth Tracker?

GPS tracker with numerous advantages such as global coverage, high precision, unlimited range and independent localization is gaining traction in pet electronic security market globally. However, low GPS interference and signal dependent mobile signal has restricted demand for pet GPS trackers among individuals who keep close eye on their pets especially when pets are indoor.

With lower cost and low susceptibility to noise within 10 meters or less range, pet Bluetooth tracker in increasingly becoming common. The main distinction is that, with a GPS tracker, you can generally find your canine, while with a Bluetooth tracker this isn’t the situation.

With monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual subscription plans pet GPS tracker along its software is seen as best device for pet owners to tract movement of their pets and generate weekly and monthly reports.

Has Pandemic Given Boost to Pet Adoption Rate?

Imposition of lockdown has resulted in keeping residents at home. These has resulted in increased adoption rate of pets in countries with high individualism index. For instance, animal shelter houses in US are facing high demand for pet adoption amidst emergence of work from home culture. To be exact during April-December 2020 pet adoption rate in western countries jumped more than 35%.

Ascending demand for pet has also resulted in providing numerous market opportunities for pet accessories and food products. With skyrocketing pet adoption rate and mounting emotional attachment with pets in last decade has resulted in advancing demand for pet associated products and services. However, as aftereffect of halted production and disrupted supply chain has negatively impacted demand.

US and China Pet GPS Tracker Market Outlook

With pet dog population of more than 89.7 Mn and pet cat population of 94.2 Mn United States is one of the largest markets for pet GPS tracker globally. Furthermore, population of pet birds in US has crossed 20 Mn mark in 2019. According to American Pet Product Association US pet industry expenditure stands at US$ 75.2 Bn in 2020.

Aforementioned factors actors has resulted in ascending demand for pet GPS trackers as pet owners in these region are concerned about pet’s safety. Furthermore, use of compact size GPS device to facilitate higher adaptability rate for GPS trackers.

Followed by US, China is expected to emerge as second largest country in terms of demand, as number of pet dogs and cats collectively in China has surpassed 100Mn mark. People in China spends more than US$ 30 Bn annually on their pets. These includes variety of services such as food, medicines, medical care, beauty, foster care, training, toys and security of pets.

Aside from an affection for creatures, a need of friendship is another significant explanation for rising pet proprietorship. Around one out of five owner of pet said they raised pets for mental help. Aging population, growing trend and falling birthrate are some of factors providing boost to pet adoption rate in China. These will result in mounting demand for pet GPS tracker in China.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5881

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Pet GPS Tracker?

Some of the leading manufacturers of device include

Whistle GO

Jiobits

Fi

Tractive

Pawscout

Wagtag

Shenzhen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd.

Jupin Group Co. Ltd.

Dongguan ShuangXin Industry Co.,Ltd

Kippy

Weenect, Inc.

Trackimo

Yepzon

Dynotag

Pitpatpet Ltd.

Trackimo.

Integration of these GPS trackers on pet’s tracker has paved numerous market opportunities across the globe. Regional and small players pet GPS tracker market are collaborating with pet accessories manufacturers to boost their sales and establish strong hold over prominent region such as North America and Europe.

Furthermore, key manufacturers of pet accessories are partnering with tech firms to provide their client with enhanced and secured product and its associated services. Services includes generation of session report, application support & maintenance and device interface update.

Key Segments

By Technology

Cellular Pet GPS Tracker

Mixed or Multi-tech GPS Pet Tracker

By Offerings

Hardware Device

Software and Associated Services

By Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Franchised Outlets

Specialty Store

Online Channel

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5881

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com