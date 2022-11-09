Vegan Supplements Market Is Likely To Witness Exponential Growth During 2021-2031

The plant-based revolution is not merely driven by the growing chunk of vegetarian or vegan consumers. In fact, this count of consumers remains small, whilst the bloom in number of consumers following flexitarian lifestyle is driving the overall vegan supplements market, throughout the globe. Flexitarians are increasingly adding vegan products to their shopping kart, to reduce their consumption of animal-based food products over ethical concerns.

Evolving demand for more organic, safer and healthier alternatives to animal-based products continues to drive the demand for vegan supplements in day to day dietary. Aesthetic and bodybuilding applications remains to be a lucrative avenue for vegan supplements manufacturers.

Apart from being an essential macronutrient for tissue repair, and enzymes and hormone production, the use of vegan supplements are widely evident to aid weight loss, maintain body proteins and vitamins level, and help people strengthen their muscles. Vegan supplements are being increasingly sought-after to reduce the risk of cancer, coronary disease, diabetes, and other lifestyle-based ailments accompanied by the consumption of meat products.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5985

Applications in Sports Nutrition Likely to Augment Vegan Supplements Sales

While some industries faced sluggishness, protein and supplement industry showed a tremendous growth owing to rising consumer awareness on animal cruelty, the growing number of fitness centers, and desire to lead active and healthy lifestyles amid COVID-19 pandemic. Vegan supplements manufacturers are likely to witness sustained opportunities in near future as increasing fitness and immunity remains the key focus area for end-users.

Vegan supplements are extensively used in sports nutrition industry as they have optimized ingredient offerings for more particular nutritional needs such as vegan protein supplements and vegan iron supplements, making them popular among flexitarians and traditional vegans. Also, vegan supplements minimizes the risk of coronary plaques and inflammation (evident in cyclists and runners), while improving cholesterol, arterial flexibility, and blood viscosity.

Although lockdown and shelter-at-home guidelines have meant restricted sporting activities, sales are likely to improve over the course of the assessment period owing to the surge in vegan population, and the increase in number of online wellness clubs.

US and Canada Vegan Supplements Market Outlook

Past records has shown that North America remains a fertile ground for protein and supplement industry owing to the large population of fitness enthusiasts. However, vegan population in US accounts between 3-4% of the total population residing in the country, whilst the growing flexitarian population is expected to fuel the overall market for vegan supplements in near future.

Demand for vegan supplements in US and Canada will be led by sports nutrition industry. With the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, most of the Canadians have turned into flexitarians. And within Canada, British Columbia accounts for the largest number of vegan consumers.

Although veganism is said to be one of the healthiest diets, the group of vegans found to have a deficit of certain nutrients. With the increasing need for vegan supplements to support the deficiency, the market for vegan supplements is likely to propel in North America.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5985

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Vegan Supplements?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of vegan supplements include

Nutrazee Inc.

VMLOX

Eversea

Garden of Life

Danone S.A.

Blue Diamond Growers Inc.

ALOHA

NuGo Nutrition

BHU Foods

One Brands

G&G Vitamins

Glanbia Plc

Herbalife Nutrition

Holland & Barrett Retail Limited

Nutravita Limited

Greenvits

Vanatari International GmbH

Prevention LLC

Sequel Natural Ltd.

Riff Enterprises, Inc.

Orgain, Inc.

Archon Vitamin LLC

BioOriginal Food & Science Corp.

Giulia

Nichiga

Body Wing

Nutrilite

Hero Protein

Many leading manufacturers and suppliers have an e-commerce presence to supply vegan supplements directly to end-users by cutting down intermediary costs.

Increasing importance of plant-based nutrition, positive outlook for the sport nutrition industry and emerging fitness trends leading to high demand for protein-rich diet are some of the factors which are likely to create huge opportunities for market participants in vegan supplements market. Top players in vegan supplements market are primarily focusing to hold the market position through the expansion of product portfolios with new and innovative offerings.

Key Segments

By Ingredients

Vitamins & Minerals

Amino Acids

Botanical Supplements

Others

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Capsules

Bars

Others

By Flavor

Unflavored

Vanilla

Chocolate

Others (banana, strawberry, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Health & Wellness Stores

Online Retailing

Other Channels

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Get Full Access of this Report through our PayPal Payment Option https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5985

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com