Rotary Machinery Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During 2021-2031

The Rotary machinery market is climbing with rising demand in various industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, paint & oil, personal & health care and textile, as they are experiencing spike in end product demand. Rotary machineries capabilities such as consistent and uniform precision cuts, reduced material waste rapid turnaround times and decreased lead time has resulted in high volume production. These machines has significantly reduced production time and labor cost, promoting its faster adoption rate.

Rotary machine presence in industries is growing at rapid rate. Reasons being the capacity expansion and increased production lines by end use industries. Globally, there has been increase in consumers need for canned and bottled food & beverage products such as soup, sauces, cooking oil, alcoholic beverages and water. Textile industry is seeing rapid change in terms of design and fabric types, this is driving the industry towards rotary screen printing machines. These factors are greatly contributing towards magnifying growth of rotary machinery.

Geographical Outlook of Global Rotary Machinery Market

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South East Asia & Oceania, and MEA are the six main regions covered by the rotary machinery market. Because of its early technological growth and adoption rate, North America is expected to be a prominent area amongst them.

Furthermore, its strong presence in the aviation, aerospace, pharmaceutical and chemical industries would give it even more traction.In Latin America, the involvement of a large number of beverage manufacturing firms, as well as rising demand for energy and bottled juice products, is expected to boost demand.

Matured automotive and defense industry will cater the European market. Other significant industries in the region such as biotechnology, chemical, and food & beverages are opting for automated machines to meet the booming demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with highest rate and is likely to surpass North America. China is considered as “factory of world”, its manufacturing sector is growing exponentially. Hand in hand, India’s emerging manufacturing sector under programs such as Aatmnirbhar Bharat and Make inIndia is providing fuel to its regional industries. Bangladesh textile and pharmaceuticals industry has grown in past few years and they are continuously focusing on same. Similarly, ASEAN and other Asian countries are marking their footprint in various end use industries.

On other hand, rising travel and tourism industry of Middle East is raising demand in beverages industry. It has ever growing infrastructure development in the region.At the same time, Africa is undergoing significant industrial developments which will prompt its manufacturing industry. These optimistic outlooks in the region are expected to boost demand growth over the assessment period.

COVID-19 Impact Outlook for Rotary Machinery Market

Globally, Covid-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions resulted in non-movement of man and materials. Across the globe manufacturing sector was down, thus rotary machine market suffered loss during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry saw an increase in demand for drugs, which fueled the demand for rotary machinery. While the rotary machinery initially suffered a setback, there was a surge in canned food demand under essential goods, which provided additional impetus. Nations around the world began to raise lockdowns after the third quarter of 2020, and the Rotary machinery market is presumed to gain momentum in near future.

Segmental Analysis for Rotary Machinery Market

Rotary machinery market is flooded with various type of products serving varying end use industries. These machines can be segmented under platform alignment, tool and die movement etc. where manually operated machines are economical and well suited for small industries, semi-automatic and fully automatic machines provide leverage to large production firms.

Rotary transfer machine and rotary shearing machine find their extensive use in metal working industries such as automotive, defense, aerospace etc. rotary filling machine are used to fill liquid, powder and gases in various containers made up plastic, metal and glass.

Textile and apparel industry is taking great advantage of rotary screen printing machines. Similarly, rotary pulp molding machine is used in paper making industry. Various other End users such as tattoo makers, uses other types of rotary machines which aid them in their operations.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Rotary Machinery?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Rotary Machinery include

Redson

Fintex Industries Co. Ltd.

SMT Machines Limited

Mikron Multistar

Gnutti Transfer S.P.A.

We Fun Industrial Co. ltd

Imoberdorf AG

K.R. Pfiffner AG

Hydromat Inc

Moss Group Automation

The rotary machinery market is fragmented, and manufacturers are focusing on developing new innovations to stay ahead of the competition and grow their market shares. Furthermore, they provide personalized rotary machines to suit the needs of individual customers. Coca-Cola South Africa, for example, uses KMBH Group’s customized high-performance hot filling machines.

Key Segments

By Type

Rotary Transfer Machine Conventional Machine CNC Machine

Rotary Filling Machine Piston Filling Vacuum Filling Pump Filling Corrosive Filling

Rotary Tattoo Machine Direct Drive Armature Bar Linear Action Swash drive

Rotary Shearing Machine

Rotary Die Cutter Machine

Rotary Pulp Molding Machine

Rotary Screen Printing Machine

By Operation

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Textile

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

