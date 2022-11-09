Pressure Washers Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During 2021-2031

Evolving end-user demand for moderate to high pressure washers enabling higher sales. Residential applications continuous to be a lucrative avenue for manufacturers.

Sales of pressure washer is highly dependent on the global car washing industries, which has remained the most attractive customer in the past few years. Moreover, it is also been utilized for residential purposes such as cleaning the outdoor surfaces, gardens & pathway cleaning and for watering the plants, etc. The agriculture sector will accounts for the high consumption during the forecast period.

In addition the awareness programs like “SAVE WATER” has given a positive impact to the sale of pressure washer. Owing to this fact, that it reduces the wastage of water and give sufficient productivity. Hence it also addresses the challenge of global water crisis.

Key Factors which will Drive Sales of Pressure Washers

The utilization of alternative technologies for cleaning purposes in residential, commercial apartments and in manufacturing units such as sandblasting and foam base cleaning technologies are likely to hinder the demand for pressure washers. Although the diversified application usage and product attributes stands at upper end giving promising growth outlook during the forecast period.

US Market Outlook

US is one of the largest markets for pressure washer globally. The US market is set to follow the same trend during the assessment period 2021-2031. Demand is likely to remain high in the next couple of years, this is due to the fact that pressure washers are been utilized for the sanitization purpose in all over the globe for preventing the COVID-19 infection.

Demand in US will be led by building exterior cleaning and car washing In addition, US pressure washer sales will also be impacted by the construction industry recovery in 2021. The US construction industry faces a challenging year, however, there is growing optimism that low mortgage rates will lead to a spurt in early 2022.

Europe Demand Outlook

Many countries in EU have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a decline in economic activities. However, this lockdown has given an opportunity to the manufacturers of pressure washers since sanitization process of huge area is associated with utilization.

Despite the COVID-19 challenges, most European countries have maintained a steady construction and household expenditure in 2020. For pressure washer manufacturers and suppliers, the sales from Europe’s automobile and cleaning sectors will be witnesses during the assessment period

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Pressure Washer?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of pressure washer include

Toray Industries Inc.

SGL Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Kureha Corporation

Evonik Industries

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

Royal DSM

SABIC

Solvay.

The market is fragmented in nature since a large number of dominant key players are present across the globe. To obtain a dominant position, the companies are following inorganic growth strategy such as merger, expansion, acquisition, partnership and collaboration of the companies along with new product development strategy. These strategies are being adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers across the globe.

Pressure Washers Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Key Segments

By Type

Electric Powered

Diesel Powered

Gasoline Powered

By Output

1500 – 1750 psi

1800 – 2000 psi

2000 – 3000 psi

3000 – 4200 psi

By Application

Cleaning Purpose

Water Pressure Moderation

Agricultural Watering

Others

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

