Pressure Washers Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During 2021-2031

Posted on 2022-11-09 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Evolving end-user demand for moderate to high pressure washers enabling higher sales. Residential applications continuous to be a lucrative avenue for manufacturers.

Sales of pressure washer is highly dependent on the global car washing industries, which has remained the most attractive customer in the past few years. Moreover, it is also been utilized for residential purposes such as cleaning the outdoor surfaces, gardens & pathway cleaning and for watering the plants, etc. The agriculture sector will accounts for the high consumption during the forecast period.

In addition the awareness programs like “SAVE WATER” has given a positive impact to the sale of pressure washer. Owing to this fact, that it reduces the wastage of water and give sufficient productivity. Hence it also addresses the challenge of global water crisis.

Key Factors which will Drive Sales of Pressure Washers

The utilization of alternative technologies for cleaning purposes in residential, commercial apartments and in manufacturing units such as sandblasting and foam base cleaning technologies are likely to hinder the demand for pressure washers. Although the diversified application usage and product attributes stands at upper end giving promising growth outlook during the forecast period.

US Market Outlook

US is one of the largest markets for pressure washer globally. The US market is set to follow the same trend during the assessment period 2021-2031. Demand is likely to remain high in the next couple of years, this is due to the fact that pressure washers are been utilized for the sanitization purpose in all over the globe for preventing the COVID-19 infection.

Demand in US will be led by building exterior cleaning and car washing In addition, US pressure washer sales will also be impacted by the construction industry recovery in 2021. The US construction industry faces a challenging year, however, there is growing optimism that low mortgage rates will lead to a spurt in early 2022.

Europe Demand Outlook

Many countries in EU have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a decline in economic activities. However, this lockdown has given an opportunity to the manufacturers of pressure washers since sanitization process of huge area is associated with utilization.

Despite the COVID-19 challenges, most European countries have maintained a steady construction and household expenditure in 2020. For pressure washer manufacturers and suppliers, the sales from Europe’s automobile and cleaning sectors will be witnesses during the assessment period

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Pressure Washer?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of pressure washer include

  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • SGL Group
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Hexcel Corporation
  • Kureha Corporation
  • Evonik Industries
  • Hexcel Corporation
  • Teijin Limited
  • Royal DSM
  • SABIC
  • Solvay.

The market is fragmented in nature since a large number of dominant key players are present across the globe. To obtain a dominant position, the companies are following inorganic growth strategy such as merger, expansion, acquisition, partnership and collaboration of the companies along with new product development strategy. These strategies are being adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers across the globe.

Pressure Washers Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of the company

Key Segments

By Type

  • Electric Powered
  • Diesel Powered
  • Gasoline Powered

By Output

  • 1500 – 1750 psi
  • 1800 – 2000 psi
  • 2000 – 3000 psi
  • 3000 – 4200 psi

By Application

  • Cleaning Purpose
  • Water Pressure Moderation
  • Agricultural Watering
  • Others

By End Use

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China, Japan, South Korea
  • South Asia
    • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
  • Oceania
    • Australia and New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

