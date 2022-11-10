Potash Fertilizers Market 2022 : Vendor Overview By Key Customers, Offerings, Geographic And Segment Focus With Forecast To 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Potash Fertilizer Market Snapshot

The global potash fertilizer market is estimated at USD 26.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 42.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 25.8 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 26.9 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 42.3 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 4.6% North America Market Share in 2021 ~26% North America Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR ~4.7% Collective Value Share (US, China, India) 2022: Top 3 Countries ~43%

Adoption of Fertilizers to Present Lucrative Opportunities

Rising population has led to a rapid surge in food consumption, due to which farmers are focusing on improving their yield per hectare. In addition to the various tools and equipment used to improve farm output, demand for potash fertilizers has also witnessed an increase. The adoption of fertilizers is also likely to witness an increase on account of favorable government initiatives, such as the provision of subsidies.

To maintain soil productivity, regular use of potash fertilizers is vital, which is propelling the demand for potash fertilizers. Further, increased disposable income has led to shift a consumption pattern which will influence sales of high-nutrition and high quality food products. This trend will ultimately increase demand for high-quality fertilizers. Additionally, owing to easy availability, low-cost, government subsidy and lack of substitutes, potash fertilizers are likely to witness steady demand during the assessment period. All the above listed factors are estimated to support market growth by 2.1X during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Technological Advancements Propelling Market Growth

Under agricultural schemes in several countries, the nutritional value has been defined for food products. For instance, the government of India has implemented National Project on Management of Soil Health and Fertility to promote judicial and balanced applications of fertilizers in conjunction with organic fertilizers on a soil test basis. Additionally, the government of India has slashed prices of non-urea fertilizers by nearly 25%. As India is the largest producer of crops such as vegetables and fruits, demand for potash fertilizers will remain significant in the country.

According to FAO, there is a dire need for governments around the world to feed the growing global population. Technological advancements, such as use of robots, tractors and others are likely to help reach targets set by governments however, fertilizers will play a key role in accelerating production and enhancing the food quality.

On the other hand, in many parts of semiarid and sub humid tropics, crop yields are reducing, even after effective use of fertilizers. Limited arable land also remains a key challenge in these regions. To improve fertilization of the soil and to improve the yield per hectare in these regions, there is a dire need to adopt novel fertilizers and solutions. Therefore, the potash fertilizer market is estimated to witness addition of 1/5th market demand over the assessment period of 2022-2032.

