Smart Stethoscope Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2028

Smart Stethoscope Industry Overview

The global Smart Stethoscope Market size is expected to reach USD 76.9 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. A surge in the geriatric population, high adoption of technologically advanced products, growing healthcare infrastructure, and various government initiatives are the key driving factors for the market.

The smart stethoscope is user-friendly and cost-effective equipment that assists physicians in obtaining reliable results. Based on heart rate, these stethoscopes help in the diagnosis of respiratory diseases and disorders. Until now, the traditional stethoscope has played a significant role in the department of cardiology. Though, the medical device has some disadvantages, such as poor sound quality, which is particularly noticeable in obese patients and those with a thick chest wall. Hence, there is a booming demand for advanced stethoscopes to replace the traditional version of the medical, leading to market growth.

High prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, enhanced diagnosis, are other factors driving the market. As projected by the WHO, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., causing around 647,000 deaths every year. Technological advances, as well as the continuous introduction of new and innovative products, are key drivers of business expansion. For instance, recently in July 2020, HD Medical received FDA clearance for its HD Steth that uses artificial intelligence to aid clinicians to perform an advanced cardiac assessment at point-of-care.

Smart Stethoscope Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart stethoscopes market on the basis of application, end use, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cardiovascular, Neonatal, Pediatric, Fetal, Teaching and Others.

The cardiovascular segment dominated the market for smart stethoscopes and held the largest revenue share of 28.8% in 2020 and is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs).

The hospital’s segment dominated the market for smart stethoscopes and held the largest revenue share of 61.9% in 2020. The segment is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment is expected to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period.

Smart Stethoscope Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and launching new products to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Smart Stethoscope market include

3M

Thinklabs

HD Medical, Inc.

Eko Devices, Inc.

eKuore

M3DICINE Pty Ltd.

Sonavi Labs

Steth IO

