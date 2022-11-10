Italy Dropshipping Market to Expand at 18.1% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 10, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Italy Dropshipping Industry Overview

The Italy Dropshipping Market size is expected to reach USD 5.82 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2028. Although e-commerce penetration is lower than 5% in Italy, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 proved transformational for the online business models. Since the outbreak of coronavirus and the resultant lockdown, the uptake of online shopping has witnessed a surge. While it is early to deduce whether the pandemic will bring about a massive shift in consumer buying behavior or not, it is most likely expected to result in changing shopping habits among consumers.

A shift in consumer preference for online shopping amidst the pandemic will bring about several changes to the logistic and e-commerce sector in the country. Although the grocery and provision sector has been at the forefront in online shopping through 2020, we expect this will create a shift in consumer buying patterns, with habits gradually expected to change from brick-and-mortar to online shopping. These changing patterns will create considerable opportunities for online marketplaces that offer various product categories ranging from apparel to electronics.

Italy Dropshipping Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Italy dropshipping market based on product:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Food, Furniture, Beauty & Personal Care, Personal Electronics and Media, Other Electronics (Home Appliances including Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Television, etc.), Fashion and Others (Toys, Hobby, & DIY).

The fashion segment held the majority market share of over 20% in 2020 accounting for close to USD 400 Million and is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2028. The growth is attributed to the changing consumer preference of moving from unbranded clothing & accessories to the branded ones. Moreover, the growing number of fashion brands on the e-commerce store and social media marketplaces has also contributed to the growth of the segment.

The dropshipping market in Italy is mainly aimed at the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that produce and manufacture local and high-quality products but lacks marketing such products at a global level.

Many SMEs are unable to structure their businesses, and are unwilling to invest in the online platform, owing to which the product reach is almost confined to the local space. Dropshipping provides an avenue for such SMEs to grow and extend their product offering at a global level.

Key Companies Profile

Small and medium enterprises in Italy account for over 90% of the overall market. However, they are outnumbered when it comes to innovation. They tend to focus on improving their products and processes without understanding that they stand a chance for innovation. As against large enterprises, human resources excellence and R&D budget are among the several other constraints not allowing SMEs to pursue initiatives aimed at innovation.

Some prominent players in the Italy Dropshipping market include

