What are the growth opportunities of Podiatry Services Market in upcoming period?

Podiatry Services Industry Overview

The global Podiatry Services Market size is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of diabetes and the growing geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. In addition, the rising awareness regarding foot health care, especially among athletes, is further fueling the market growth.

The associations promoting podiatric medicine services such as The International Federation of Podiatrists, the largest podiatry organization with 28 member countries associated, work together to encourage, educate, and support the podiatrists by creating awareness concerning the services. Furthermore, the inclusion of medical services in healthcare insurance and government initiatives concerning primary care are supporting factors for awareness and adoption of the services.

The market being fragmented in nature; relies on solo practices as the basic model of practice with the majority of the specialists working through clinics. However, with rising inclination towards group-based approach such as the Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) approach to provide patients with integrated and comprehensive care is further propelling the demand for hospitals and outpatient departments.

Podiatry Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global podiatry services market based on type, facility, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into General Podiatry, Podiatry Surgery, Sports Podiatry and Podopediatrics.

The general podiatry segment dominated the podiatry services market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.9% in 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of diabetic foot disorders .

. The the sports podiatry segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years owing to the rising number of people engaged in recreational or professional sports and the higher probability of foot and ankle injuries.

Based on the Facility Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Outpatient departments, Podiatry Office / Clinics and Homecare & Telemedicine.

The podiatry offices/clinics segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.1% in 2020.

The hospital and outpatient departments segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for these services resulting in the progression towards employment of podiatry physicians with larger hospital-based systems.

Podiatry Services Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is growing gradually and comprises services and treatments concerning foot and ankle diseases, deformities, and injuries. The adoption of the MDT approach to provide integrated and comprehensive treatment to patients has propelled the adoption of podiatry services in hospitals.

Some prominent players in the global Podiatry Services market include

Massachusetts General Hospital

Kaiser Permanente

The London Podiatry Center

The Royal Free Hospital

Fortis Healthcare

Beijing Puhua International Hospital

Schoen Clinic

