Women’s Digital Health Market Analysis, Trends Forecast by Application and Types to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 10, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Women’s Digital Health Industry Overview

The global Women’s Digital Health Market size is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2028. The encouraging regulatory environment for digital solutions catering to women’s fitness issues is expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in funding for women’s health start-ups is one of the key growth factors as the investors are now attracted to this market.

The regulatory agencies have approved digital health applications specifically focusing on women’s care. For instance, the FDA approved Ava, a fertility tracking wearable device and mobile application developed by Natural Cycles, as a class-one medical device in 2016. Ava received CE approval as a class-two medical device in 2017.

Women’s healthcare is gradually moving beyond reproductive health. Breast cancer, cardiovascular diseases, cervical cancer, maternal mortality, and mental diseases significantly contribute to the burden of women’s health issues. The government and various private organizations are now focusing on women’s fitness particularly and developing prominent solutions to address the issues.

Women’s Digital Health Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women’s digital health market based on type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Mobile Apps, Wearable Devices, Diagnostic Tools and Others.

The mobile apps segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 65.9% in 2020 owing to the rising adoption of mobile apps for the management of menstrual cycles, fertility cycles, and pregnancy.

segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 65.9% in 2020 owing to the rising adoption of mobile apps for the management of menstrual cycles, fertility cycles, and pregnancy. The wearable device segment is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period and the diagnostics tools are also gaining attention gradually with new developments introduced by the companies.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Reproductive Health, Pregnancy & Nursing Care, Pelvic Care and General Healthcare & Wellness.

The reproductive health segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.0% in 2020 pertaining to the highest adoption rate of mobile applications catering to female health care management.

The general healthcare and wellness segment is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The notable advances such as at-home screening help in the early detection of cancer, the pregnancy monitoring platforms help in self-monitoring of required health indications, and analytics platforms help in identifying women at the risk of preterm birth or other complications.

Women’s Digital Health Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Women’s digital health is a comparative niche market and comprises products, services, devices, diagnostics, and software focusing on female needs such as reproductive health, fertility, and sexuality. Many service providers are in the process of exploring artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the internet of things to develop women’s digital health applications.

Some prominent players in the global Women’s Digital Health market include

HeraMED

iSono Health

Clue by Biowink

Chiaro Technology Ltd.

Natural Cycles

Ava Science, Inc.

NURX Inc.

Prima-Temp, Inc.

Glow

Lucina Health

MobileODT Ltd.

Braster SA

Athena Feminine Technologies

Plackal Tech

Order a free sample PDF of the Women’s Digital Health Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter