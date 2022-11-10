Dental Laboratory Welders Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 10, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Dental Laboratory Welders Industry Overview

The global Dental Laboratory Welders Market size is anticipated to reach USD 264.8 million by 2028, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Dental laboratory welders are an essential tool as it assists in joining various types of pieces, made of similar or different alloys, such as titanium-based alloys, Cobalt-chromium (CoCr) alloys, and even gold-palladium (AuPd) alloys. It is an efficient and low-error alternative to the traditional soldering and brazing technique.

Factors like rising technological advancement in dental treatment and the high success rate of laser welding techniques in orthodontic procedures are propelling the market growth. According to the Dental Economic, the dental laser welding technique is currently the most advanced and high precision technique as compared to traditional welding. These advanced techniques provide the intra-oral ability for treatment, reduces distortion, provide high mechanical strength, and are corrosion resistant. Therefore the adoption of dental welding has increased by many professionals.

Dental welding is required for procedures like dental clasp assembly, cast repair, welding of the implant post, crown and bridge fixation, and other implant restoration procedures. According to the American Dental Association, around 5,000,000 implant procedures are carried out in the U.S alone with a success rate of 95%, rising success rate of implants and efficiency of welding techniques are some of the reasons for market growth.

Dental Laboratory Welders Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental laboratory welders market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Manual and Automatic.

The manual welding machine segment dominated the market for dental laboratory welders and held the largest revenue share of 54.0% in 2020 owing to the wide use and availability of manual welding machines in the market.

in the market. The automatic welding segment is also expected to grow over the forecast period. Companies like ElettroLaser manufactures automatic dental welding machines like Welder Mega 140J which is joystick-controlled, equipped with a cooling system and has colored touch-screen features.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cast Repairs, New Clasp Assembly, Loops & Posts for Implants, Wrought Wire Single-Arm Clasping, Crown & Bridge Cases and Implant Restorations.

The new clasp assembly segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 21.0% in 2020 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period.

The implant restoration application segment is also expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that there has been high acceptance of implant and related restoration procedures.

Dental Laboratory Welders Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The key companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers’ needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental welding.

Some prominent players in the global Dental Laboratory Welders market include

LaserStar

Sunstone Engineering LLC

Primotec

Elettrolaser

IPG photonics

Max Photonics

Alpha Laser

