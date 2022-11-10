Sales Of Residential Air Purifier Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.3% By 2032

Residential Air Purifier Market Trend Analysis by Type (In-Duct, Standalone/Portable), by Technology (Ionic Filters, Activated Carbon, HEPA, Others), by Region- Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global residential air purifier market was valued at US$ 3.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 7.44 Bn worldwide by the end of 2032.

Prominent Key players of the Residential Air Purifier market survey report:

Blueair (Unilever)

Whirlpool

SAMSUNG

Dyson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Sharp Home (Sharp Corporation)

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Residential Air Purifier Industry Survey

By Type In-Duct Residential Air Purifiers Standalone/Portable Residential Air Purifiers

By Application Residential Air Purifiers based on Ionic Filters Residential Air Purifiers based on Activated Carbon Residential Air Purifiers based on HEPA Residential Air Purifiers based on Other Applications



