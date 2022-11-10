Sales Of Neobanking Is Likely To Register A CAGR Of 44.15% By 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

The global sales of neobanking garnered a market value of US$ 45 Bn in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 67 Bn by 2022. From 2022 to 2032, the market is likely to register a CAGR of 44.15% by accumulating a market value of US$ 2,595 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Prominent Key players of the Neobanking market survey report:

Atom Bank PLC

Ubank Limited

Simple Finance Technology Corp.

Fidor Bank Ag

Movencorp Inc.

Monzo Bank Ltd.

Mybank

N26

Revolut Ltd.

Webank, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Neobanking Industry Report

By Account Type Neobanking for Business Accounts Neobanking for Savings Account

By Application Neobanking for Personal Use Neobanking for Enterprises Neobanking for Other Applications



