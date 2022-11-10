Industrial Dust Collector Market Demand and Analysis of Key Players 2028

Industrial Dust Collector Industry Overview

The global industrial dust collector market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is predominantly driven by the growing awareness regarding the air pollution and health issues associated with it and the rise in mining activities across the globe.

Industrial Dust Collector Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial dust collector market on the basis of type, end-use industry, mechanism, mobility, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Baghouse, Cartridge, Wet Scrubbers, Inertial Separators, Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP), Others.

The baghouse type segment led the market and accounted for more than 26% of the global revenue share in 2020. Baghouse dust collector shows good efficiency in collecting particulate matter, including dust, smoke, bio-contaminants, and other toxic particles. Moreover, they are quite cost-effective compared to other product types, such as electrostatic precipitators and cartridge dust collectors.

The cartridge type segment is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. These products are highly efficient as they can trap dust particles sized less than 0.3 microns and have a higher filtration speed compared to other types.

The wet scrubber segment is also growing at a significant pace. The wet scrubbers can tolerate a high range of temperature, which makes them ideal to use in almost every industry. Wet scrubbers can also be used for the filtration of high-humidity gases. These devices can be used to remove a wide range of pollutants including sulfur and other acidic gases that contribute to acid rain.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Energy & Power, Steel, Cement, Mining, Others.

The cement segment led the market accounting for 22.5% of the global revenue share in 2020. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market has been segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, energy & power, steel, cement, mining, and others. The cement industry produces a large amount of dust and to curb this, cement facilities require various types of dust collectors.

Energy & power business is one of the major industries that emit toxic gases. The flue gases released from the energy & power industries contain harmful particles that need to be removed before release to the environment. Thus, dust collectors help in collecting and removing such contents from the flue gas.

Based on the Mechanism Insights, the market is segmented into Dry and Wet.

The dry segment dominated the market and accounted for over 67% of the global revenue share in 2020. On the basis of mechanism, the market has been divided into sub-segments namely, dry and wet. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), dry dust collectors include cyclone separators, baghouse collectors, and cartridge dust collectors, among other related products.

These tools use dry filter media and are used to collect fine particulate dust generated in the processing industries. They are ideal for large airflow systems and heavy dust-loading applications that require high dust removal efficiency. Moreover, they are widely preferred over wet dust collectors as only a single dry dust collector can tolerate high dust load and large airflows wherein wet equipment requires multiple collectors for such cases. However, the wet mechanism segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of more than 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Mobility Insights, the market is segmented into Portable and Fixed.

The fixed segment led the market and accounted for over 68% of the global revenue share in 2020. Fixed dust collectors are also known as stationary dust collectors, they are efficient for applications, such as woodworking, chemical fumes, non-ferrous metalwork, and cement .

The portable segment is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Portable tools have a high demand due to their cost-effectiveness and convenience. Moreover, these low-maintenance filters require no installation, which drives their demand.

Industrial Dust Collector Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competition among players is based on numerous parameters including product quality, performance, corporate reputation, technical competence, and price. New product launches, technological innovations, distribution network expansion, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their position in the market and gain a higher market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global industrial dust collector market include,

FLSmidth

Hamon

Camfil AB

Thermax Ltd.

Kelin Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

KC Cottrell

Nederman Holding AB

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

