Saudi Arabia Medical Disposables Market Analysis, Growth Driver, Regions 2028

Saudi Arabia Medical Disposables Industry Overview

The Saudi Arabia medical disposables market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2021 to 2028. COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of surgeries, growing awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and a surge in the elderly population across Saudi Arabia are the major driving factors for the market. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, various government initiatives are also some of the key factors contributing to market growth.

Saudi Arabia Medical Disposables Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Saudi Arabia medical disposables market on the basis of product, raw material, and end use:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Wound Management Products, Drug Delivery Products, Diagnostic and Laboratory Disposables, Dialysis Disposables, Incontinence Products, Respiratory Supplies, Sterilization Supplies, Non-woven Disposables, Disposable Masks, Disposable Eye Gear, Disposable Gloves, Hand Sanitizers, and Other Products.

The disposable masks segment dominated the market for medical disposables in Saudi Arabia and accounted for the largest revenue share of 12.8% in 2020. This can be attributed to growing pollution levels, industrialization, and the impact of COVID-19. Furthermore, the increasing number of surgeries performed on a daily basis, combined with the unprecedented spread of the coronavirus, is promoting the use of disposable face masks.

The hand sanitizers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Hand sanitizers are used to eliminate harmful pathogens from the hands. The outbreak of COVID-19 has immensely surged the demand for hand sanitizers in Saudi Arabia.

Based on the Raw Material Insights, the market is segmented into Plastic Resin, Nonwoven Material, Rubber, Paper and Paperboard, Metals, Glass, and Other Raw Materials.

The plastic resin segment dominated the market for medical disposables in Saudi Arabia and held the largest revenue share of 58.3% in 2020. The segment is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. Resins are commonly used in the production of disposable medical devices as they provide improved clarity, cost-effectiveness, and biocompatibility.

The nonwoven material segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Nonwoven fabric is used to produce a variety of healthcare products, including a face mask, surgical gowns, drapes, aprons, and wound dressings. They’re also used in sanitary pads, sanitary towels, tampons, napkin liners, infant diapers amongst many other things. The nonwoven material is chosen over woven material as it offers superior protection against hospital-acquired illnesses and surgical-site infections.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, and Other End-use.

The hospitals segment dominated the Saudi Arabia medical disposables market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.4% in 2020. The market is expected to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Medical disposables are a vital component in hospitals, as they save staff time and lessen healthcare-related expenses.

The home healthcare segment is foreseen to witness rapid growth over the prediction period. Medical disposables in the home healthcare sector primarily comprise needles, syringes, and lancets, solid bandages, gloves, and disposable sheets. Moreover, the demand for home healthcare is rapidly growing due to the rising geriatric population.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and launching new products to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Some of the prominent players in the Saudi Arabia medical disposables market include,

SABIC

Medical Disposable Manufacturing Company (MDM)

ACTEST Ltd.

Al Shidani Middle East L.L.C

Smith & Nephew PLC

Bayer AG

Becton Dickson and Company

3M

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Medtronic

