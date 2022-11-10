South Africa Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market Analytical Insight & Outlook 2028

Posted on 2022-11-10 by in Software // 0 Comments

South Africa Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Industry Overview

The South Africa hospitality point of sale software market size is anticipated to reach USD 109.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to the new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The adoption of modern payment methods and the need to manage orders, inventory, customers, employees, and accounting information are the factors driving the demand for POS software. Moreover, the growing hospitality industry in South Africa is providing an impetus to the rising demand for hospitality POS solutions. The other factor expected to drive the demand is the need for tracking and managing online food orders and delivery facilities to sustain and grow the business.

South Africa hospitality POS software market size, by product, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

South Africa Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the South Africa hospitality POS software market based on product and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Fixed POS Terminal, and Mobile POS Terminal.

  • The fixed POS terminal segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share exceeding 60% in 2020. The POS solutions for a dedicated standalone system that requires kitchen, inventory, table, and employee management features have contributed to the segment growth.  
  • The mobile POS terminals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 6.0% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for mobile POS terminals integrated with POS solution, which provides accurate dish information and suggestive selling; improves table turns and service level, and reduces operation cost and mobility to attend to customers.

South Africa Hospitality POS Software Country Outlook

  • South Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The POS software companies operating in South Africa largely comprise vendors with headquarters in the U.S. and the U.K. and a presence across the world. These vendors target restaurants, hotels, bars, cafes, and other sections of the hospitality industry to strengthen their market presence and increase their market shares. The ease of deploying the solution on the cloud is one of the main factors helping these vendors cater to the overseas hospitality industry.  

Some of the prominent players operating in the South Africa hospitality point of sale software market include,

  • ORACLE MICROS (AdaptIT)
  • NCR Corporation
  • Clover Network, INC.
  • Postech Direct
  • Lightspeed
  • ThinnPro
  • Square, Inc.
  • Sapaad
  • inTouch Point of Sale
  • TouchBistro
  • Vectron Systems Pty Ltd

Order a free sample PDF of the South Africa Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution