South Africa Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market Analytical Insight & Outlook 2028

South Africa Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Industry Overview

The South Africa hospitality point of sale software market size is anticipated to reach USD 109.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to the new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The adoption of modern payment methods and the need to manage orders, inventory, customers, employees, and accounting information are the factors driving the demand for POS software. Moreover, the growing hospitality industry in South Africa is providing an impetus to the rising demand for hospitality POS solutions. The other factor expected to drive the demand is the need for tracking and managing online food orders and delivery facilities to sustain and grow the business.

South Africa Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the South Africa hospitality POS software market based on product and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Fixed POS Terminal, and Mobile POS Terminal.

The fixed POS terminal segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share exceeding 60% in 2020. The POS solutions for a dedicated standalone system that requires kitchen, inventory, table, and employee management features have contributed to the segment growth.

The mobile POS terminals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 6.0% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for mobile POS terminals integrated with POS solution, which provides accurate dish information and suggestive selling; improves table turns and service level, and reduces operation cost and mobility to attend to customers.

South Africa Hospitality POS Software Country Outlook

South Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The POS software companies operating in South Africa largely comprise vendors with headquarters in the U.S. and the U.K. and a presence across the world. These vendors target restaurants, hotels, bars, cafes, and other sections of the hospitality industry to strengthen their market presence and increase their market shares. The ease of deploying the solution on the cloud is one of the main factors helping these vendors cater to the overseas hospitality industry.

Some of the prominent players operating in the South Africa hospitality point of sale software market include,

ORACLE MICROS (AdaptIT)

NCR Corporation

Clover Network, INC.

Postech Direct

Lightspeed

ThinnPro

Square, Inc.

Sapaad

inTouch Point of Sale

TouchBistro

Vectron Systems Pty Ltd

Order a free sample PDF of the South Africa Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.