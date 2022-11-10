Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market Current Opportunities, Business Trends, and Growth Forecast by 2028

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Industry Overview

Asia Pacific prebiotics market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2020 to 2028.

The increasing gut problems coupled with the rise in demand for preventative healthcare products in countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to result in increased demand for prebiotics products. A large number of people suffer from digestive problems such as cramps, pain, bloating, and constipation. Moreover, certain conditions such as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), diverticulitis, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) have been growing in recent years. This rising prevalence of digestive diseases has generated the demand for fiber or prebiotic-rich food and beverage products.

The demand for inulin in China is expected to witness steady growth on account of ease of incorporation in the food & beverage industry. Inulin is used in dairy product formulations such as yogurts, cheese, and ice creams. Dairy industry growth is expected to be a key driver for the inulin market over the next few years. The technological progress in the field of functional ingredients involves heavy spending on research & development. The research & development costs can be in the form of clinical trials or research on ingredients that adhere to the food regulations in countries.

Although such factors are beneficial for well-established market players, small- and medium-sized companies find it challenging to invest heavily in R&D activities as such costs would have a bearing on the final price of functional ingredients thus posing a challenge for the market. The outbreak of animal diseases in the past has had a negative impact on the animal feed industry, thereby resulting in reduced demand for animal feed ingredients such as prebiotics. For instance, the outbreak of H5N1 bird flu severely disrupted the entire poultry industry in India and led to a significant decline in the consumption of poultry in the country.

The importance of nutritional and fortified food products rose due to the COVID-19 outbreak; thus, food manufacturers are likely to incorporate ingredients such as prebiotics into their products to increase their nutritional value in order to attract consumers. Consumers have been consuming products with functional ingredients as part of preventive health, in turn benefiting the probiotics market as well.

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Asia Pacific prebiotics market on the basis of product, source, form, functionality, application, and region:

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Product Outlook (Volumes, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Inulin Fructo-oligosaccharides Mannan-oligosaccharides Galacto-oligosaccharides Xylo-oligosaccharides Isomalto-oligosaccharides Resistant Starch Resistant Maltodextrin Beta-glucan Others



Asia Pacific Prebiotics Source Outlook (Volumes, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Roots Fruits & Vegetables Cereals & Grains Others



Asia Pacific Prebiotics Form Outlook (Volumes, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Powder/Crystal Liquid



Asia Pacific Prebiotics Functionality Outlook (Volumes, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Gut Health Cardiovascular Health Bone Health Immunity Weight Management Others



Asia Pacific Prebiotics Application Outlook (Volumes, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Food & Beverages Dietary Supplements Animal Feed



Asia Pacific Prebiotics Regional Outlook (Volumes, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) China India Japan Taiwan Australia Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Vietnam Singapore South Korea



Market Share Insights

January 2020: Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. announced that it had entered into a distribution, and partnership agreement for the epigenetic immunomodulator, HBI-8000, from HUYA Bioscience International, LLC.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the Asia Pacific prebiotics market include:

BAOLINGBAO BIOLOGY

Tata Chemical Ltd.

Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological Co., Ltd.

SAMYANG HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CJ CheilJedang Corp

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

