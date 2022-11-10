Europe Air Ambulance Services Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028

Europe Air Ambulance Services Industry Overview

The Europe air ambulance services market size is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. The surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors for driving the market.

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe air ambulance services market on the basis of type, model, and country:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Rotary Wing and Fixed Wing

Hospitals use rotary-wing air ambulance services owing to several advantages offered by these air ambulances. The key benefits offered include mainly cost-effectiveness and rapid response time. They serve patients in emergency circumstances particularly when a speedy response time is estimated.

The fixed-wing segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment growth is owing to a broad range of services offered by fixed-wing air ambulances including medical escort service, aero-medical transportation, repatriation, and critical care patient transportation. Moreover, these air ambulances can travel extended distances as they have superior fuel capacity as compared to rotary-wing aircraft.

Based on the Model Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital-based and Community-based

In 2020, the hospital-based segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 79.0%. The segmental growth is attributed to several types of services provided by hospitals. In this type of model, a hospital usually delivers a medical team and associates with an aviation service provider for aircraft, pilots, and mechanics.

The community-based segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fastest growth of this segment is owing to an upsurge in collaborations amongst community health organizations and private players.

Europe Air Ambulance Services Country Outlook

K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and launching new products to strengthen their foothold in the market for air ambulance services in Europe. In April 2021, Babcock Norway has been granted a novel contract with European Union (EU). This contract intends to provide round-the-clock and speedy jet air ambulance service to the rescEU scheme. The contract also includes aircraft maintenance, facility of workforces along training.

Some prominent players in the Europe air ambulance services market include:

Aero Medical Ambulance Service

Aero-Dienst GmbH

Airlec Air Espace

European Air Ambulance

REVA, Inc.

IAS Medical

Medical Air Service

Quick Air Jet Charter GmbH

Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Centreline AV Limited

Airbus S.A.S.

