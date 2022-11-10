Multigrain Bread Mix Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/

With the increase in demand for different varieties of whole-meal bread, the multigrain bread mix market is expected to flourish. Baked goods, such as bread and biscuit, continue to hold a major position as household staple and with more number of people becoming health conscious, the demand and supply chain of multigrain bread mix is to get robust.

Multigrain bread mix is a type of bread prepared with two or more types of grain including barley, flax, millets, oats, wheat and whole wheat flour. Several bread manufacturers are open to multigrain bread mix to create value added products in order to expand their assortments. Clean labeled and fortified multigrain bread mix is being preferred more than whole grain bread all over the world, which is helping the global multigrain bread mix market to grow.

The top companies in this report include:

Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd

AB Mauri India Pvt. Lt

Orowheat

Wibs

Lluvia Bakery

Muffets and Tuffets

English Oven

Bakels Worldwide and Bonn Nutrients Pvt. Ltd.

GLOBAL MULTIGRAIN BREAD MIX MARKET SEGMENTATION

The multigrain bread mix market can be segmented on the basis of type, grain mix, distribution channel and end use.

On the basis of type, the multigrain bread mix market can be segmented into:

Loaves

Baguettes

Rolls

Burger Buns

Ciabatta

Others

On the basis of grain mix, the multigrain bread mix market can be segmented into:

< 5 grains

5 grains

7 grains

9 grains

> 9 grains

On the basis of distribution channel, the multigrain bread mix market can be segmented into:

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Variety Stores

Online Retail

Others

On the basis of end use, the multigrain bread mix market can be segmented into:

HORECA

Household

The Multigrain Bread Mix Market report covers analysis of following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

