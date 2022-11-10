Subsea Systems Market Expansion Projected To Gain An Uptick By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Historical data from 2016 to 2020, as well as estimates for 2021 to 2031, are included in the Subsea systems industry study report.

Key Developments Undertaken by Subsea System Manufacturers

The latest subsea safety solutions from Halliburton are designed for a variety of uses, including exploration, appraisal, completion, and intervention.

Their solutions address deep water safety problems while also providing the well control required in highly regulated areas. Halliburton subsea systems keep wells running without causing environmental damage, from emergency well shutoffs to active monitoring.

Likewise, OneSubsea’s latest Agile Subsea Production Systems (SPS) provide the responsiveness, functionality, and surety that a lifetime of subsea production demands.

By utilizing the industry’s most dynamic and flexible subsea production systems, Agile SPS improves subsea performance from appraisal to abandonment, allowing the field to reach its full economic potential.

Similarly, Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has been awarded a contract to investigate the deployment and operational needs of their PB3 PowerBuoy for providing “remotely regulated zero-carbon power” for subsea oil production.

The research will look into employing OPT’s PB3 PowerBuoy and a subsea battery to lower the cost and carbon emissions associated with traditional subsea oil and gas production equipment powering and control.

Market: Segmentation

The global subsea systems market is segmented on the basis of type, subsea production components and subsea processing technology.

Based on types, the global subsea systems is segmented as follows, Subsea Production System Subsea Processing System

Based on subsea production components, the global subsea systems is segmented as follows: Subsea Trees SURF (Subsea Umbilical, Rivers, Flow line) Subsea manifolds Subsea Control System

Based on subsea processing technology, the global subsea systems is segmented as follows: Subsea Separation System Subsea Boosting System Subsea Compression System Subsea Injection System



Prominent Players

The prominent players of global subsea systems landscape are as follows:

Drill-Quip Inc.

GE Oil & Gas

Aker Solutions,

FMC Technologies Inc.

OneSubsea

Halliburton

Weatherford International Ltd.

Dril-Quip

Oceaneering International

Proserv Group

Kongsberg Oil and Gas Technologies

