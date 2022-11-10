Hard Seltzer Market Projected To Discern Stable Expansion By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Hard seltzer is a carbonated alcoholic drink that is fermented with sugar having low-calories and carbs than other alcoholic beverages. The rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle, high disposable income, rising consumption rate of alcoholic drinks, and increasing trend of hard seltzer among the young population are factors increasing the demand for hard seltzer in the market.

Due to the rising popularity of alcoholic drinks among millennials and the young generation, the global hard seltzer market witness increased preference for flavored alcoholic drinks by consumers.

Hard Seltzer Market Segmentation

Hard Seltzer market can be segmented based on raw materials, type, application, and distribution channel.

Based on raw material, hard seltzer market is segmented into: Sparkling water Carbonated water Alcohol Fruit flavours others

Based on type, hard seltzer market is segmented into: ABV Less than 5% ABV More than 5%

Based on packaging, the hard seltzer market is segmented into: Bottle Cans

Based on sales channel, the hard seltzer market is segmented into: Online Distributors Hypermarket Others



Hard Seltzer Market Key Players

The market players are adopting competitive strategies such as mergers, and collaborations with professional marketing firms to introduce their products into the alcoholic beverage market segment. The companies are focusing on providing differentiated products with new tastes and flavors to attract consumer segment underserved by alcoholic beverage market segment. The Hard Seltzer market share is consolidated in nature.

Spiked Seltzer

Smirnoff

Nauti Seltzer

White Claw

Oskar Blues

Truly

Oskar Blues Brewery

Henry’s

Pura Still

Polar

Bon & Viv

Nutrl

Bud Light Seltzer

Corona Seltzer

Vizzy Hard Selter

Growing Preference For Flavored Low Alcohol Beverage Amps Up The Demand

The hard seltzer market witness significant growth due to factors such as rising economic growth, tourism and travel industry, increasing online sales of liquor, and café & bar outlets.

The increasing impact of western culture, rapid urbanization, changing perception of consumers towards the consumption of alcoholic beverages, and changing consumer preferences in the developing regions are anticipated to drive the growth of the global hard seltzer market.

The rising trend of consumption of alcoholic beverages among the young generation and millennials due to the changing consumer choices, rising disposable income, and peer influence among consumers are the key factors expected to propel the demand for the global hard seltzer market.

There has been a significant rise in sales and demand for low alcohol beverages because hard seltzer drinks are available with improved taste, and wider choices for health-conscious consumers that drive the growth for the global hard seltzer market.

