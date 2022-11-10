Egypt Book Services Market Research Scope And Data Sources By 2028

Egypt Book Services Industry Overview

The Egypt book services market size is estimated to be USD 234.2 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 1.9% over the forecast period, according to Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consumer spending on books, supported by higher incomes and use of innovative technology and distribution methods to enhance the reading experience, is expected to boost the market growth.

Egypt Book Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Egypt book services market based on genre and language:

Based on the Genre Insights, the market is segmented into Academics, Fiction, Science, History, Biography, Articles, Religion, Utility Books, Others.

The academic segment was estimated to be USD 54.9 million in 2020 and recorded a market share of over 27.0% in 2020. Academic publishers have been holding a fair share in the Egypt book services market for decades. Mohamed Sabry, an Egyptian publisher, actively focuses on bringing about youthful energy to his Egyptian publishing house through his creations.

Egyptian cultural and historical books are well-known across the Arab world. The economic importance of cultural industries can be either measured by their contribution to the GNP or their employment capacity. Religion in Egypt is a combination of beliefs and practices which, in the modern day, would include the modern understanding of ‘religion’ as belief in a higher power and a life after death.

Utility books include cookbooks, fashion and lifestyle magazines, and home utility books. Culinary is one of the most important attractions in Egypt and the books market offers a popular collection of cookbooks such as DynaEldaief’s The Taste of Egypt. The articles mostly refer to write-ups on a wide range of topics such as social, research, science, medicine, economics, and political.

Based on the Language Insights, the market is segmented into Arabic, English, Foreign (German, Spanish, French).

The English book segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. The segment held a revenue share of around 64.0% in 2020. Many people in the country have been striving to achieve fluency in English and reading is considered to be one of the most effective ways to develop fluency. International book launches being held in the country are also promoting the sales of English books.

The books in the Arabic language category include the books written in Arabic as well as the translated literature. Translated works are very popular among young Egyptians, according to many specialists, be they YouTubers, publishers, and managers of cultural sites and clubs.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The advent of online channels has also been positively influencing market growth. The growing number of publication houses can be seen catering to the readers through these channels.

Some of the prominent players in the Egypt book services market include,

The Anglo Egyptian Bookshop

Diwan

AUC Press

Aboudi Bookstore

Adam Bookshop

Bookbuz

Berkelouw Books

Jamalon

International Language Bookshop

Al Kotob Khan

Ekra

Nile Wafrat.com

