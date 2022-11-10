The Retardant Solvent Market Is Currently Valued At US$ 545.5 Million

Retardant solvent is an efficient low toxicity solvent used for industrial back coating. This retardant solvent is suited with a variety of resins chemicals and has utility over a wide range of applications. Concerning the efficacy of the final application of retardant solvent in different types of paints, coating and plastic applications, the physical condition of the interfaces is a major urging factor dictating efficiency. In some other cases, where solids and liquids material or any other different solid materials come in contact with each other, then it combines them. Retardant solvent are majorly used in construction, automotive coatings and architectural industries. Retardant solvent is mainly involved to inhibit the combustion of solid liquid materials such as wood, foam, chemicals, electric cables, and fiber reinforced composites.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lockdown and social distancing norm for every manufacturer. Manufacturing units closed in almost all regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia, in the second fiscal quarter of 2020. The heavy duty glass coating industry has been noticing the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, manufacturing of automobiles and construction activities has been halted due to the closure of industries worldwide. The necessary changes and upgrades have been made for workplace safety and stricter guidelines for COVID-19 has been imposed in several regions across the globe.

The retardant solvent market is expected to be severely affected due to global market and supply chain disturbances. The retardant solvent market is highly dependent on growth in the construction and manufacturing sectors, as retardant solvent are used in paint and coatings applications in these areas. Strict lockdowns and social disturbances in major provinces of countries around the world have affected the retardant solvent market. Demand for paints and coatings declined in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to the outbreak of COVID-19, due to increased demand for retardant solvent. The production of retardant solvent in the country has been weakened due to lack of supply of raw materials. Therefore, the economic slowdown in countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, Italy and Spain is expected to increase in the next coming years. Demand for retardant solvent declined in the first two quarters of 2020 due to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

Retardant Solvent Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional outlook the Retardant Solvent market focused on the prominent region including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia pacific dominates the retardant solvent market and holds largest market share. The economy of Asia pacific is primarily determined by the economic dynamics of China and India. Growing foreign direct investment in East Asia is witnessing high growth in the construction and manufacturing industries which is ultimately beneficial to the retardant solvent market. China is a major market for retardant solvent in comparison with other regions due to the increasing presence of infrastructure and construction industries. Rising growth in the real estate sector, particularly in China, India, Indonesia and Japan, is another important factor of increasing demand for the retardant solvent market in these regions.

The increasing construction activities in North America are expected to contribute significantly to the growth in the retardant solvent market demand in the US. The growth of construction industries in North America is expected to increase due to changing trade deals and new import duties.

Retardant Solvent Market: Key Players

Based on key players retardant solvent market is divided among

Akzo Nobel

Sherwin-Williams

CLARIANT

LANXESS

Israel chemicals LTD

Nabaltec

VINK Chemicals

PPG

and others are the most prominent players in Retardant Solvent market. In addition, various manufacturers have started investing in their construction as the completion has increased rapidly. Various up-gradation have been identified in retardant solvent products. Manufacturers are more focused on starting production in the last quarter of 2020 and meeting demand.

Product launch, acquisition, innovation of new technology and focus on research and development are the major strategies adopted by the major players in retardant solvent market, which is expected to increase the demand for retardant solvent market in the forecasted period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Retardant Solvent market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Retardant Solvent market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, product type, category, application and end-use.

Segmentation Analysis of Retardant Solvent Market

The global Retardant Solvent market is bifurcated into five major segments: product type, category, application, end use and region.

· On the basis of product type, Retardant Solvent market has been segmented as follows:

Silicone Epoxy Acrylic Vinyl



· On the basis of category, Retardant Solvent market has been segmented as follows:

Water-borne Solvent-borne Others



· On the basis of application, Retardant Solvent market is segmented as

Cable wire Gas pipeline Car and truck seating Car body Frame Walls and Ceiling Others



· On the basis of end-use, Retardant Solvent market is segmented as

Building & Construction Power Automotive Ship Building Aerospace Oil & Gas Others



· On the basis of geographic regions, Retardant Solvent market is segmented as

North America Europe Latin America East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



