The Digger Machinery Market Is Expected To Grow At An 5.6% CAGR From 2021 To 2031

Whetherit is wide area soil extraction or lifting heavy amount of soil, digger machines are playing their role effectively and efficiently. These machines feature various parts such as hydraulic arm, movable tracks or tires, rotating carb, and bucket. Their superiority in mobility and digging allows them to perform variety of tasks such as digging holes and trenches, making hole to lift away heavy weight etc. Evolving end-user demand for lightweight and high-performancedigger machinery continues to drive the market. Construction applications will continue to be a lucrative sector for manufacturers.

Global mining industry is experiencing surge with increased extended mineral portfolio such as Lithium, chromium, Bauxite etc. for the various end use industries. This spike in demand resulted in expanding mining production output. This development is likely to be optimistic for digging machinery market over the assessment period.

Geographical Outlook of Global Digger Machinery Market

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South East Asia & Oceania, and MEA are the six main regions covered by the digger machinery market. Because of its early technological growth and adoption rate, North America is expected to be a prominent area amongst them. Its developed infrastructure and mining industry has contributed in historical growth of digger machinery market. Highly technological input in its agriculture, forestry and landscaping industry will provide further momentum for growth in the region.

Europe matured Building and construction industryis likely to provide marginal growth for machines. High disposable income of population will fuel the demand for small digging machines for landscaping purpose. As the region is moving towards building sustainable infrastructure, this new horizon is expected to bring positive outlook for the target market.

COVID-19 Impact Outlook for Digger Machinery Market

Globally, Covid-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions resulted in non-movement of man and materials. Across the globe manufacturing sector was down, thus digger machinery market suffered loss.

Globally to curb the spreading pandemic under the strict lockdown infrastructure development was at halt and the construction industry was down. The developed global north and the developing global south saw a decline in their construction activities. Digger machinery find its large spool of share in the construction industry thus the demand for the instrument saw a plunge.

Similarly, the industries such as mining, forestry and agriculture which comprises of significant share in the global market was also under stress. The industry saw decline in the activities across the regions which resulted in the demand drop. On the similar grounds the manufacturing industries were under lockdown and the manufacturing was disrupted which created the void from supply side.

Segmental Analysis for Digger Machinery Market

Customers in the market have ample number of machines to choose from. The differing specifications are manufactured for specific job type. Also, these variants are adjusted according to diverse geographical and topographical conditions.

Excavators have the ability to rotate it’s both chassis and boom to 360 degrees at a time. They have variants in small as well as for large piece of construction machineries. Various type of excavators which are offered by the manufacturers are, tracked, wheeled and mini. They are manufactured to negotiate different terrains. Similarly, backhoe is of another kind which rotates only 200 degrees to left and right. Comparatively they are smaller in size, and driven on wheels. They fall under tractor category and serves agriculture and cosntructi0on sector very well.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Digger Machinery?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of digger Machinery include

JCB

Deere & Company

Caterpillar

Komatsu Ltd

VOLVO Construction Equipments

Takeuchi

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Doosan infracore

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

The digger machinery market is fragmented, and manufacturers are focusing on developing new innovations to stay ahead of the competition and grow their market shares. Use of IOT is one the technology which is gaining popularity among manufacturers. Connected vehicle, data collection, integration and sharing is driving the market towards higher sales volume.

Key Segments

By Equipment Type

Excavator Mini excavators Tracked Excavators Wheeled Excavators Long Reach Excavators

Backhoe

By Power Output

Below 25 HP

75 HP – 125 HP

125 HP – 175 HP

175 HP – 225 HP

Above 225 HP

By Propulsion

IC

Electric

By End-use Industry

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Oil & Gas

Forestry & Landscaping

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

