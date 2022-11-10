Rosin Ester Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031

Rosin ester is an oil-soluble food additive or food-grade material generally used in food processing, beverages, and cosmetics production units to keep oils in suspension with water. Generally, rosin ester also known as glyceryl abietate or ester gum is the shortened name for glycerol ester of wood rosin.

Rosin ester is also used as a processing ingredient in producing chewing gum, ice cream and other edible products. Likely, other forms of rosin ester are also used as a key ingredient for manufacturing of certain low-cost adhesives. Rosin ester is considered to be a suitable alternative for brominated vegetable oil in soft drinks flavoured with citrus oil. In certain situations, both the ingredients are used together to obtain desired properties for the final product being produced.

Rosin Ester Market: Dynamics

Rosin ester market is majorly driven by high demand from adhesives, chewing gums, polymer modification and other end-use applications. The wide use of softening agents in rubber processing and manufacturing industries and gaining traction of rosin ester in pharmaceuticals for formulation of microcapsules and nano-particles will also have a notable influence on the global rosin ester market in the years to come.

New entrants in the market are focusing on developing environment friendly and improving product quality to have greater consumer engage while the existing players are dedicating their R&D teams to developing new production technologies to improve yield, minimize environmental footprint, radically reduce energy use while manufacturing rosin esters. The focus of key players on extending R&D interests to have a competitive advantage compels them to develop high quality and affordable products which is also expected to open avenue for rosin ester market in the future.

Moreover, the rosin ester market growth may be restrained by or might decline due to complex manufacturing operations, reactions and stock material included in the processing of rosin ester. Indeed this is one of the major factors which defines the manufacturers, raw materials pricing, manufacturing or processing costs, workforce or labour costs, energy costs, competition and etc.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

As COVID-19 pandemic restricted human movements and forced nations to impose lockdowns and to implement strict social distancing all around the globe, giving a pause to the global economic curve. The rosin ester market also witnessed a dip due to impose of lockdown. The pause for manufacturing industries which is the base for rosin ester market also bounded the revenue generation which held back the growth of rosin ester market. The rosin ester market which is highly dependent on various other industries also accounted for witnessing vigorous fluctuations in the market due to the COVID-19 impact. Anyhow, the lifting of lockdown restrictions by many countries and allowing the public to get back to the work made it easy for the rosin ester market to get back on track. East Asian countries like China being a pioneer in the lifting of lockdown and also being one of the top countries for increasing road constructions, boosted the demand for pure monomer resins.

Rosin Ester Market: Regional Outlook

The global rosin ester market seems positive due to the applicability of material in various sectors and diversified segments. Based on the regional split, the report “Rosin Ester” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Most of the market share is bagged by the countries present in Asia Pacific. The rise in demand from Asia Pacific is witnessed due to the healthy increase in the availability of raw materials in countries present in the region. China is the prominent country accounting for the major share in rosin ester market. Prominent demand is also observed from Europe accounting due to increase in the consumption of rosin esters in various forms in a wide variety of applications. The companies present in Asia Pacific bag a huge share in contributing to the production of rosin esters foreseeing the raw material availability in the region.

For rosin ester market, North America is the next most prominent region after Asia Pacific and Europe. This is because North America accounts for a solid percentage of adhesives made of rosin esters resulting it to have a significant amount of consumption in the rosin ester market. But players in European market are vulnerable to the pricing of rosin esters due to low availability of raw material as compared to the players in the Asia Pacific as raw material sourcing is economical in this region and also have lesser government regulations.

Latin America also contributes a significant amount of share in the rosin ester market. MEA shows a notable consumption of rosin ester as there is a momentous rise in demand from various food and beverage industries in this region.

Rosin Ester Market: Key Players

Being a moderately fragmented market, there exists a presence of numerous small players in the rosin ester market, especially in Asia Pacific. The fluctuations in the cost of raw material to make rosin esters have impacted small and big players in this market. Some of the key players in the rosin ester market are

Kraton Corporation

DRT

Ingevity

Eastman

Robert Kraemer

Lawter

Arakawa Chemical

Guangdong KOMO

Wuzhou Sun Shine

Xinsong Resin

Yinlong and others.

Companies operating in the rosin ester market adopt strategies like merger, acquisition, collaboration and partnership to scale up the operation and capture higher market share. To sustain for a longer run, key players follow a set of organic strategies by launching a series of new products. And few companies also observed to be following inorganic strategies like acquisition, mergers and joint ventures to hold their position in the market, to maintain stability and to defend against opportunity being dragged by a new entrant. But the most common strategy being adopted by players is a mix of both organic and inorganic strategies on a priority basis to defend and to prolong their existence in the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the rosin ester market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Rosin Ester Market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, type and application.

Segmentation Analysis of Rosin Ester Market

The global rosin ester market is bifurcated into three major segments: type, application, and region.

· On the basis of type, Rosin Ester Market has been segmented as follows:

Pentaerythritol Ester Glycerol Ester Others



· On the basis of application, the Rosin Ester Market has been segmented as follows:

Adhesives Inks and Coatings Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Performance Modifiers Others



· On the basis of geographic regions, Rosin Ester Market is segmented as

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



