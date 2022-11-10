The Dog Nail Clippers Market Grew At A Rapid Pace From 2016 To 2020

Dogs are the most widely accepted pets all over the world, and because of their paw to nail arrangement, they often get soiled as a result of grazing and lying on unclean surfaces, as well as other outdoor pursuits. Furthermore, they are prone to infections caused by untidy paws, which increases the likelihood of bacterial development. As a result, demand for dog nail clippers is driven by specialty pet products as well as a rise in pet care awareness. Pet owners recognize the significance of pet grooming and sanitation, which increases the demand for dog nail clippers.

When it comes to the dog nail clippers market, an increase in disposable income is also a significant driving force. With more disposable income, pet owners are more likely to consider purchasing pet grooming devices such as dog nail clippers. As a result of this aspect, dog nail clippers are likely to be in higher demand during the forecast period.

Category-wise Outlook of Global Dog Nail Clippers Market:

Dog nail clippers are bifurcated into three types based on clipping application, given below under segmentation section and further explained in-depth at Fact.MR report. Among those guillotine clippers type account for major chunk of market share. As these guillotine clippers has advantages of fast and efficient nail clipping, along with simple and silent handling which makes it suitable for all types of pets.

However this market dominance of guillotine clippers is not followed throughout the forecast period, as its follower grinder type takes over the dominance with high growth rate. As grinder type nail clippers are safe from accidentally clipping the flesh underneath dogs’ nail.

Regional Outlook of Global Dog Nail Clippers Market:

In the Asia-Pacific region, increased awareness of pet well-being and good health is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid urbanization of this region propels the market growth. Dogs have become common in Asia-Pacific due to their ability to be left alone for longer periods than cats and their suitability for single and small apartments. As a result, the demand for dog nail clippers expands.

High penetration of pet saloons and pet grooming parlors over nations like US, East Asia, are expected to bolster the market. As per US Census Bureau, pet care services establishments were increased by 70% in the span since past decade. Over those escalated growths, nearly 42% of services are pet grooming services, which require dog nail clippers as their primary tools for business.

How COVID-19 Does Impact the Dog Nail Clippers Market?

COVID-19 caused chaos on national and global economies, hitting all industries and regions. The dog nail clippers market has also suffered a setback due to uncertainties such as halted overall production and services. Despite having a major impact on the global pet grooming industry, these disruptions are expected to be temporary and fade when industries return to normal operations.

The dog nail clippers market is observed in that the residential segment has a high growth rate. As of pandemic lockdown, many employees chose work from home option and many others felt psychological loneliness even though people were around. Hence many people have adopted pets, in the third quarter of 2020, the UK has reported a shortage of puppies due to the same. The kennel club has announced that the online portal of puppy adoption saw a 140% year on year growth in traffic. Also, RSPCA has stated 600% visits for its puppy fostering portal. With this increase in adoption, the dog nail clippers market is expected to have high growth in the upcoming years.

Who are the key Manufacturers of Dog Nail Clippers Market?

The dog nail clippers market is a fragmented, hence, the market comprises of more number of regional and international players at the market. Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of dog nail clippers market include

Boshel

Safari

Millers

Resco

Epica Pro

Millers Forge

Dremel

GoPets

JW Pet

Master Grooming Tools

others.

Key players are continuously operating with the strategies to gain significant market share, using both organic and inorganic growth strategies. The main objectives of these companies are to develop and innovate new type of products, by which task of trimming of nails for dogs be simpler and safer.

Segmentation Analysis of Dog Nail Clippers Market

The global dog nail clippers market is bifurcated based on its clipping applications, dog type, end use applications and geographic regions.

Based on Clipping Application:

Scissors Clippers

Guillotine Clippers

Grinding Clippers

Based on Dog Type:

Small Dog type

large dog types

Based on End-Use Industry:

Veterinary Hospitals

Pet Saloons

Household or Individual

Based on geographic regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France Spain UK BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia China South Korea Japan

South Asia & Oceania India Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

