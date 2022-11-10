Grader Machinery Market Is Set To Witness Moderate Growth During 2021-2031

Global construction industry is witnessing a shift towards work automation with help of autonomous or remote controlled vehicles. And so as equipment and machineries in these field are being introduced to disruptive technologies. These advancement is coupled by strengthened IT infrastructure and advancing semiconductor industry across globe. Most recent automated grade machinery is termed as motor grade as these machinery is self-propelled machinery.

These motor grade machineries find their application usage in maintenance and construction of dirt and gravel roads. Furthermore, they are also used in setting of soil grade before construction of large buildings. Grader machinery installed with V-shape cross-section are used to produce drainage ditches on either side of highways.

Integration of Grade Control System in Machinery to Escalate Demand

Better grade control and automated structure helps in cost reduction, enhancing productivity and provides quality assurance. Integration of these control system is has resulted in providing value for all phase of any construction project during the course of time. Key players are collaborating with IT giants for integration of control system in machinery to provide their customer with better and hands-free experience.

Furthermore, integration of GPS module and LiDAR sensors helps in tracking device location and ecosystem of machinery in which it operates. Motor grader machinery is gaining traction with integration of smart and automated features.

Has Pandemic Ceased Demand for Grader Machinery?

Covid-19 pandemic has not only crippled global economy nut has also claimed numerous lives across globe. Imposition of regional and national level lockdown has resulted in creating chaos. Furtherer, straightened government regulation to flatten the curve and break chain of transmission all non-essential activities were halted. Construction industry as a whole is experience sudden fall in graph in terms of value across globe.

Halting of construction activity has brought down demand for construction associated equipment and machineries. However, re-opening of economy and resuming of construction activity is expected to boost demand for grader machinery in near term future.

Americas Demand Outlook for Grader Machinery

With advancing construction industry and development of roadways to boost demand for grander machinery in America based region. Furthermore, increasing concentration of regional players in these region has also contributed in degrading pricing of product as a whole. Brazil, Mexico and Argentina is seen as emerging market for grader machine as increasing government expenditure on construction activity.

However, on the other hand demand for grader machinery is Europe is expanding with moderate growth rate, backed by advancing growth in developing regions.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Grader Machinery?

Some of the leading manufacturers of grader machinery include

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Sinomach-HI (Luoyang) Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Volvo Construction Equipment (AB Volvo)

Prominent manufacturers of grader machineries are collaborating with construction machinery service providers. These collaboration is aimed at increasing geographical presence and established strong hold in regional market to gain market share. Furthermore, integration of automated features and smart sensing technology to further boost sales for the product.

Key Segments

By Type

Rigid Frame Grader Machinery

Agricultural Grader Machinery

By Capacity

Small Motor Grader (80-150 HP)

Medium Motor Grader (150-300 HP)

Large Motor Grader (Above 300 HP)

By End Use Industry

Construction

Mining

Forestry & Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

