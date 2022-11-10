Plant Based Pasta Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During 2021-2031

Plant based products offers lucrative opportunity in the foreseeable years. Additionally, increasing awareness related to the impact of animal-based products on the environment is further expected to support the growth of plant based pasta market. In last few years, consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are therefore switching to plant based products.

Plant based pasta has gained traction, as they provide the similar texture of pasta with enormous health benefits. Similarly, the trend of plant based products is upwelling the plant based pasta sale, which in turn has been compelling plant based pasta manufacturers to expand their distribution footprint and innovate their product offerings. For instance, several brands are introducing plant based pasta in different type including penne, filled pasta among others. These key factors will assist the plant based pasta sales.

COVID-19 Impacts Global Plant Based Pasta Sales

Plant based pasta sales has witnessed a downfall during the pandemic, owing to disruption in the supply chain of several specialty food products. During the pandemic, the market observed significant reduction in plant based pasta sales due to halt in raw material supplies. Additionally, consumers started moving towards essentials food products rather than specialty food products. This in turn, shrunk the plant based pasta sales amid the pandemic. However, in the second quarter of 2020, plant based pasta demand steadily picked the pace, owing to consumer shift towards plant based product to reduce the food allergy spread from animal based food products.

Post COVID-19, the market is anticipated to witness higher growth as compared to historical period, owing to increasing popularity and awareness regarding the health benefit of the plant based products.

US and Canada Plant based Pasta Demand Outlook

In last few years, North America showcased rapid growth in plant based pasta demand, owing to growing number of health conscious consumers. The U.S. observed reduction in demand for animal based food product in past few years due to increasing number of food allergies. According to ValuePenguin, Washington D.C. is one of the top health conscious states. Additionally, plant based pasta market in US and Canada carries well established distribution channel, which in turn improves the accessibility of the product in both countries.

Apart from this, North America witnessed rapid increase in plant based pasta sales as majority of consumers turned vegan in order to practice sustainable food habits. For instance, in 2020, 7.5% of millennials and Gen Z have given up meat. Furthermore, U.S. and Canada are anticipated to be the fertile ground during the forecast period.

Europe Demand Outlook for Plant Based Pasta

Similar to their North American counterpart, European countries are also keen towards sustainable food products with similar health benefits. Some of the European countries including Germany, U.K, Italy, and Spain are witnessing significant reduction in the non-vegetarian food sales, owing to increasing adoption of vegan lifestyle. For instance, according to Green Queen Media, around 2.6 million people in Europe turned vegan, which is comparatively double growth in last four years. Additionally, Europe plant based pasta market carries variety of manufacturers offering expanded product line of plant based pasta.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Plant Based Pasta?

Some of the leading manufacturers of plant based pasta include

Barilla Group

Bionaturae LLC.

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Windmill Organics

Dakota Growers Pasta Co.

George DeLallo Company

Seggiano

Schnitzer

Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A.

MXO Global, Inc. (Tolerant Organics)

Others.

Some of the suppliers of plant based pasta in China includes

Tianjin Qianna Agricultural Products Ind. & Trading Co., Ltd.

Senshin International Co., Ltd.

Italiana Pastifici S.r.l.,

Shanghai Huanjing International Trading Co., Ltd.

Key Segments

By Category

Fresh

Dried

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Source

Wheat

Rice

Legumes

Buckwheat

Oats

Others

By Product Type

Penne

Spaghetti

Elbows

Fettuccine and Linguine

Filled Pasta

Others

By Distribution channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales Modern Trade Specialty Stores Grocery Stores Online Retail Others



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

