Efflorescence Remover Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2017 to 2031

Efflorescence is a crystalline deposit of salts which is formed due to presence of water in or on the surface of brick, cement, lime, sand and clay. Similarly, efflorescence can be present as powdery substance on the walls and floors of buildings. Efflorescence is grey or white color salts which is formed after evaporation of water from architectural structure surfaces. Efflorescence cause damage to architectural structures made up of above described surfaces thus, it requires special attention. In French, meaning of efflorescence is to flower out, which means the efflorescence spreads out under uncontrolled conditions. Efflorescence remover is used for the prevention of above mentioned surfaces from efflorescence.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures across the globe, flattening the global economic curve. This in result has disrupted almost every market and efflorescence remover market has also been affected largely. COVID-19 pandemic has presented massive disruptions in demand supply equilibrium across multiple industries, leading towards economic losses at a global level. Plant shut downs in Europe, Asia and North America in the second quarter of 2020 has reduced the production scale of efflorescence remover.

Globally, to curb spreading of Covid-19 pandemic, infrastructure development was at halt. Developed global north and the developing global south saw decline in their construction activities. This lead to significant down in real state infrastructure and capacity building spending. Efflorescence remover find its large spool of share in construction industry thus the demand saw a plunge. Similarly, lockdown restricted the movement of non-essential commodity. Maintenance of building and removal of efflorescence from structural surface was not at priority thus demand of efflorescence saw a significant plunge in efflorescence remover market.

Global raw material supply chain was disrupted which resulted in non-availability of raw material for efflorescence remover manufacturing. On similar grounds the manufacturing industries were under lockdown and manufacturing was disrupted around the globe. Efflorescence remover market was no exception to this. The manufacturing plant was closed for several months which created void from supply side.

Efflorescence Remover Market: Regional Outlook

Efflorescence remover market covers six key regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South East Asia & Oceania and MEA. Among them North America is prominent region where significant amount of efflorescence remover manufacturers are situated and accounts for around 45% of the market share, owing to its developed chemical manufacturing ability and infrastructure. Demand for the efflorescence remover in North America and Europe is significantly due to increasing investments in number of heavy infrastructure and their maintenance. Similarly, positive consumer behavior towards awareness about well maintenance of architectural structures is contributing to high demand of efflorescence remover.

East Asia and South East Asia & Oceania regions are likely to be the fastest growing region in efflorescence remover market. China and India are likely to contribute maximum share in efflorescence remover market growth. Owing to their growing population, rapid urbanization and growing infrastructure development investments. End users have embraced the advantages of efflorescence remover for maintaining architectural infrastructures. Adding to this, tropical region of developing Global south countries accelerate the formation of efflorescence. Thus with increased infrastructure developments in South East Asia & Oceania and East Asia region is likely to see significant growth in efflorescence remover market over the years.

Mounting infrastructure development and capacity building in GCC and African countries is likely to poise marginal growth in efflorescence remover market of MEA region.

The Efflorescence Remover Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South East Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The efflorescence remover report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The efflorescence remover report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The efflorescence remover report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Efflorescence Remover Market: Key Players

According to study, efflorescence remover market is fragmented in North America and Europe but consolidated in other regions. Prominent players in efflorescence remover market are

Seal Green

Chmique, Inc.

Rust-Oleum

Novion, Inc.

Alliance Designer Product Inc.

Enviosafe Manufacturing

Concrete Coating Inc.

Paver General

Southcrete

Lifeguard Product Inc.

and GST International. Fragmented market of efflorescence remover in North America owes to its high demand and advancing number of regional manufacturers.

Existing players of efflorescence remover in market are trying to increase their market share through providing product which cause less harm to the environment and users. Furthermore, key players are also providing efflorescence remover which last long. Various manufacturers are offerings efflorescence remover with capabilities such as, removal of efflorescence without etching or pitting the surface, non-availability of fuming and phosphoric acid, zero content of muriatic acid or hydrochloric acid and free from bleach, abrasive or petroleum distillates. Such offerings are creating competitive playground to key players and increasing competition in the efflorescence remover market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the efflorescence remover market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The efflorescence remover market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as by product type, by surface use, by end use, and by region.

Segmentation Analysis of Efflorescence Remover Market

The global efflorescence remover market is bifurcated into four major segments: by product type, by surface use, by end use and region.

· On the basis of product type, efflorescence remover market has been segmented as follows:

Urea Monohydrochloride Phosphoric Acid Glycine Hydrochloride Others(1,2)



· On the basis of surface use type, efflorescence remover market has been segmented as follows:

Pavers Bricks Marble stone Masonry



· On the basis of end use, efflorescence remover market has been segmented as follows:

Industrial Commercial Residential



· On the basis of region type, efflorescence remover market has been segmented as follows:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East





