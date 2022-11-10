Global Home Improvement Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR of 6.7% by 2030

The global home improvement market is valued at USD 342 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the next eight years. Fact.MR predicts the market will achieve a revenue of US$575.5 billion by the end of his 2030 .

With the increasing availability of DIY home remodeling products and the increasing adoption of simple add-ons, DIY home remodeling and renovations are expected to be in high demand.

Prominent Key Players in Home Improvement Market Research Report :

sherwin williams company

dupont de nemours

Wattsco Co., Ltd.

Robert Bowden

ABC Supply Co., Ltd.

neil kelly company

Henkel Corporation

Andersen K.K.

home depot

american exterior

lutron electron

This report covers the following Home Improvement Market insights and assessments that will be useful to all participants involved in the Home Improvement Market:

Data on Recently Introduced Regulations and Their Impact on Key Industries, and On Demand for Home Renovations

Latest industry analysis on the home improvement market and key analysis of market drivers, trends, and impact factors

Key Trends Analysis of the home improvement market and changing consumer preferences in key industries.

Changes in home center demand and consumption of diverse products

Key trends highlighting funding by major investors in many countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology, product or service types

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of leading home improvement players

U.S. home improvement market sales grow at a steady pace, driven by rising consumer confidence and economic recovery

The demand forecast for home improvement in Europe remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on driving growth.

Key Segments of Home Improvement Industry Research

By type: self made DIFM

By end use: Kitchen improvements and additions Bath improvements and additions System upgrade Outer replacement interior replacement property improvements disaster repair Extension and renovation of other rooms

By Region : North America latin america Europe Asia Pacific thing



Surveys answered in the Home Improvement Market report include:

How has the home improvement market grown?

What is the current and future outlook for global home improvement stores based on region?

What are the home improvement challenges and opportunities?

Why is home improvement consumption the highest in the region?

What year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

