U.S. Wine Cooler Market Outlook, Top Manufacturer and Supply Chain Analysis 2022 – 2028

U.S. Wine Cooler Industry Overview

The U.S. Wine Cooler Market size is estimated to reach USD 536.2 million in 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth in the adoption of wine coolers can be attributed to the increasing consumption of wine in American households. Consumers can be seen storing wine at home, making wine coolers a basic necessity.

The growing number of millennials, classified as being born between 1982 and 2004, are reaching the legal drinking age. The rising number of food joints including hotels & restaurants, nightclubs, bars, and cafes serving wine and other beverages have further increased the product demand in the U.S.

The specialty stores/homecare shops distribution channel segment accounted for the largest share of 38.1% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is majorly driven by the quality of products and the overall consumer experience offered by these stores. The online segment is estimated to record the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Factors attributing to the growth of the online segment include social media influence, the rising popularity of e-commerce sites, increased use of smartphones, and transformative technology.

U.S. Wine Cooler Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. wine cooler market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and price range:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Free-standing, Countertop and Built-in.

The free-standing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 52% in 2020 and is projected to ascend at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Countertop equipment is an ideal solution for homes with less floor space as they take up less space and can enhance a kitchen’s overall aesthetics.

Built-in wine coolers serve as an excellent option for those who want their wine fridges to complement and blend with their existing home décor. Its compact design is ideally suitable for small kitchens, apartments, recreational vehicles, and other smaller spaces.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

The commercial segment dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 73% and will grow at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores/Homecare Shops, Company-owned Outlets and Online.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment is also projected to have significant growth over the coming years. Kroger Co., Costco Wholesale Corp., are the key hypermarket chains that offer a variety of items ranging from appliances, beauty products, clothing, to furniture and electronics.

Based on the Price Range Insights, the market is segmented into Less than USD 500, Above USD 500 to 1,500 and Above USD 1500.

Based on the price range, the above USD 1,500 segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 45.3% in 2020. The segment is anticipated to expand further at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period.

The price category of USD 500 to 1,500 holds a decent range of wine coolers. Freestanding wine chillers with a high capacity as well as built-in units with moderate capacity are available in this price category. The less than USD 500 price range segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast years. Rising demand for wine fridges from the residential sector is driving the growth of this segment.

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several well-established as well as some small- and medium-scale companies. The impact of established players on the market is quite high as a majority of them have vast distribution networks across the country. Recent developments & innovations carried out by companies through various R&D activities and investments have significantly contributed to the market growth.

Some prominent players in the U.S. Wine Cooler market include

Haier Group Corp.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

Koolatron

Newair

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

EdgeStar

hOmeLabs (hOme)

Allavino and many others

