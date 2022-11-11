Mesotherapy Market to Witness Growth at 14.4% CAGR from 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Mesotherapy Industry Overview

The global Mesotherapy Market size is expected to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in the adoption of cosmetic procedures, increasing awareness about personal appearance among the middle-aged population, and the growth in the number of cosmetic clinics offering mesotherapy are expected to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, the non-invasive nature of the procedure and comparatively reasonable costs are the significant factors boosting the market.

The effective cost, rising medical tourism, and the growing awareness of mesotherapy worldwide have further resulted in the rise in the number of professionals and clinics in many countries. The increase in the number of institutes offering courses related to therapy and the efforts of the International Society of Mesotherapy to ensure the right training for its members has led further to effective results and improve the demand in the market in recent years. Furthermore, the manufacturing units are trying to increase awareness and promote the right guidance and training related to the therapy to ensure effective procedures and results.

Mesotherapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mesotherapy market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Mesotherapy Solutions, Mesotherapy Masks, Mesotherapy Creams, Mesotherapy Devices and Others.

The mesotherapy solutions segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.1% in 2020. The mesotherapy solutions are the core ingredient required in the majority of mesotherapy procedures.

The mesotherapy devices are expected to be the fastest-growing segment as they are required in the majority of the mesotherapy procedures to facilitate solution penetration.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics and Others.

The dermatology and cosmetic clinics segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.8% in 2020. The rise in the awareness and adoption of mesotherapy is leading to a rise in the number of professionals and practices offering mesotherapy services.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Anti-aging, Facial Rejuvenation, Stretch Marks, Acne & Scar Treatment, Fat Loss, Hair Loss and Others.

The anti-aging segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.0% owing to the rising middle-aged population concerned with physical appearance, rising disposable incomes, and the increasing affordability of mesotherapy procedures.

The facial rejuvenation segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period considering the rise in awareness and accessibility. Facial conditions such as uneven skin tone, dull skin, fine lines, skin sagging, eye bags and dark circles, pigmentation, skin spots, flaccidity, and dryness can be treated with mesotherapy.

Mesotherapy Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The growing concerns regarding aging, hectic lifestyle pattern, and stress are the factors leading to the market growth of mesotherapy procedures. The applications covered by mesotherapy and the non-invasive nature of procedures at reasonable cost further widen the overall market adoption.

