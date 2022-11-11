North America Plumbing Fixtures Market Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Plumbing Fixtures Industry Overview

The North America Plumbing Fixtures Market size is anticipated to reach USD 40.00 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising number of home remodeling and improvement projects, particularly bathrooms and kitchens, in the region. The emergence of the smart home concept has spurred the demand for advanced, energy-efficient, and water-saving plumbing fixtures, further driving the market.

Growing home values have doubled homeowners’ equity in five years till 2019, indicating a surge in spending capacity on home improvement. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), existing-home sales rose by 10.5% y-o-y to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million units in August 2020. The global COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the awareness among people regarding self-hygiene and maintaining a clean environment. This has had a positive impact on the demand for bathroom fixtures and the trend is likely to continue in the months to come.

North America Plumbing Fixtures Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America plumbing fixtures market on the basis of product, deployment, distribution channel, and country

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Bathroom Fixtures, Bathroom Accessories and Kitchen Fixtures.

The bathroom fixtures segment led the market in 2020 with a revenue share of over 52% and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the leisure and hospitality sector is the primary factor fueling the demand for bathroom fixtures in North America.

The kitchen fixture segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in remodeling and renovation activities in the residential and commercial sectors is driving the product demand in this segment.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

The commercial segment led the market in 2020 by accounting for over 56% of the overall revenue share and is estimated to grow further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The residential segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period. The growing number of residential projects is expected to boost product consumption in this segment.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 81% in 2020 and is projected to witness a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

The online segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of over 8% from 2021 to 2028. Factors, such as a wide variety of products, convenience in shopping like allowing consumers to select the desired delivery period, and lucrative offers on branded products, are driving the product sales through online distribution channels.

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players, which account for a considerable revenue share and have a strong presence in the region as well as across the globe. The market also comprises small- and medium-scale manufacturers, who offer a selected range of products and mostly serve local customers. Companies in the market are focusing on introducing innovative services to address the evolving needs of customers and gain a competitive edge over others.

Some prominent players in the North America Plumbing Fixtures market include

Delta Faucet Company

Masco Plumbing Products

Moen, Inc.

Rohl

Brizo

Kallista

Grohe

Waterworks and Lefroy Brooks

