U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2028: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Industry Overview

The U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.81 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.91% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Pivotal factors supplementing the market growth include continuous rise in the cases of cancer, growth in organ transplantation & donation, and increased acceptance toward personalized medicine & companion diagnostics in the U.S. Increase in the number of research activities targeted toward the development of novel tissue diagnostics solutions is also expected to drive the market.

The field of anatomic pathology has witnessed a paradigm shift, which can be attributed to the exponential growth in cancer incidence in the U.S., thereby expanding the clinical pathology industry. Also, steady convergence of molecular pathology with anatomic pathology, steep adoption of novel biopsies for cancer detection, and integration of digital technologies is expected to collaboratively make a positive impact on market growth.

Tissue analysis provides significant information, which is difficult to understand using conventional molecular techniques. Currently, companion diagnostic tests are rapidly being adopted by pharmaceutical companies for obtaining first-line therapy designations/approvals for their products. In addition, their use in the identification of patient cohorts, which are likely to benefit from targeted therapeutics, has increased the significance of tissue diagnostics in the development of precision medicine.

U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. tissue diagnostics market on the basis of technology & product and application:

Based on the Technology & Product Insights, the market is segmented into Immunohistochemistry, In situ Hybridization, Primary & Special Staining, Digital Pathology & Workflow and Anatomic Pathology.

The Immunohistochemistry (IHC) segment dominated the market in 2020 accounting for a revenue share of 28.02%. The IHC technology is widely used for clinical research & development of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics; which is attributed to the high share of the segment.

Digital pathology and workflow are set to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of digital pathology technologies in big as well as small laboratories.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Breast Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Prostate Cancer, Gastric Cancer and Other Cancers.

The breast cancer application segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 49% in 2020. Tissue diagnostics are crucial in evaluating breast cancer in patients.

The gastric cancer application segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% from 2021 to 2028. Innovations in the detection of cancers in samples/specimens are expected to drive the segment growth.

Key Companies Profile

Industry participants are focusing on novel product development collaborations with other participants to sustain market competition and gain a competitive edge.

Some prominent players in the U.S. Tissue Diagnostics market include

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher

bioMérieux SA

QIAGEN

Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

BioGenex and many others

