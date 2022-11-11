Global False Eyelashes Market Is Grow At A CAGR of Around 7% Over 2031

The global false eyelashes market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 1.3 billion in 2021, and to grow at a CAGR of around 7% from 2021 to 2031.

False eyelash sales are likely to be high in health and beauty retailers. The value of health and beauty retailers is expected to hit US$ 800 million by the end of 2031. Furthermore, by the end of 2021, the segment is expected to have gained more than a third of revenue share.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks. Some of the key developments are:

In September 2020, Jenna Lyons a well-known style icon introduced a brand named “Loveseen”. The brand offers a range of false eyelashes with unique design in different length, colors and shapes.

In the year 2019, the partnership of Kahlana Barfield Brown and Huda beauty create a false eyelash brand named “Kahlana #21”. Innovative and attractive designs gain consumer attention.

Key Companies Profiled :

Ardell International, Inc (US)

KISS Products, Inc. (the US)

MAC Cosmetics (the US)

Huda Beauty FZ-LLC (UAE)

PAC Cosmetics (India)

L’Oréal S.A. (France)

Esqido (Canada)

House of Lashes (US)

Lilly Lashes (US)

Velour (US)

Parfums de Coeur, Ltd. (US)

Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland)

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Regular False Eyelashes Coloured False Eyelashes Individual False Eyelashes Decorative False Eyelashes Accent False Eyelashes Others

By Raw Material False Eyelashes Made from Human Hair False Eyelashes Made from Synthetic Hair False Eyelashes Made from Fur False Eyelashes Made from Feathers False Eyelashes Made from Metal Others

By Sales Channel False Eyelashes Sold at Supermarkets False Eyelashes Sold at Hypermarkets False Eyelashes Sold at Health and Beauty Retailers False Eyelashes Sold throughe-Commerce Others

By Technology Handmade False Eyelashes Semi-Handmade False Eyelashes Machine-made False Eyelashes

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Questionnaire answered in the False Eyelashes Market report include:

How the market for False Eyelashes has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global False Eyelashes on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the False Eyelashes?

Why the consumption of False Eyelashes highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the False Eyelashes market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the False Eyelashes market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the False Eyelashes market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the False Eyelashes market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the False Eyelashes market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the False Eyelashes market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the False Eyelashes market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the False Eyelashes market. Leverage: The False Eyelashes market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The False Eyelashes market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the False Eyelashes market.

