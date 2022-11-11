Global Sales Of Pre-School Games And Toys Is Expected To Increase At A Healthy CAGR Of More Than 7% By 2031| Fact.MR Study

Pre-School Games and Toys Market By Product (Play Acting, Arts and Crafts, Construction Toys), By Age Group (Pre-School Games and Toys for 2 – 3 Years, Pre-School Games and Toys for 3 – 4 Years), By Material (Plastic Pre-School Games and Toys)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Revenue from the pre-school games and toys market is set to total US$ 11 Bn in 2021. The overall landscape is expected to reach an impressive valuation by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of over 7%. Top 5 manufactures of pre-school games and toys held around 38% of revenue share in 2020, and are experiencing high demand for puzzles, board games, and musical instruments. 

Owing to increasing child care centres and play schools, demand for pre-school games and toys is expected to increase at a healthy CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period of 2021-2031 

Prominent Key players of the Pre-School Games and Toys market survey report:

  • Mattel Inc.
  • BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.
  • LEGO A/S
  • Hasbro Inc.
  • TOMY Company Ltd.
  • SIMBA-DICKIE-GROUP GmbH
  • Spin Master Ltd.
  • Alpha Group
  • Ravensburger AG
  • Playgo Toys Manufacturing Limited
  • The Nature’s Bounty Co.
  • Amway Enterprises

Main Market Segments Covered

  • Based on Product

    • Play Acting
    • Musical Instruments
    • Arts and Crafts
    • Puzzles and Board Games
    • Construction Toys
    • Outdoor Equipment

  • Based on Age Group

    • Pre-School Games and Toys for 2 – 3 Years
    • Pre-School Games and Toys for 3 – 4 Years
    • Pre-School Games and Toys for Up to 4.5 Years

  • Based on Sales Channel

    • Pre-School Games and Toys Sold at Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
    • Pre-School Games and Toys Sold through e-Commerce
    • Pre-School Games and Toys Sold at Franchised Outlets
    • Pre-School Games and Toys Sold at Departmental Stores
    • Others

  • Based on Material

    • Plastic Pre-School Games and Toys
    • Metal Pre-School Games and Toys
    • Wooden Pre-School Games and Toys
    • Other Material Types

What insights does the Pre-School Games and Toys Market report provide to the readers?

  • Pre-School Games and Toys fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Pre-School Games and Toys player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Pre-School Games and Toys in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Pre-School Games and Toys.

The report covers following Pre-School Games and Toys Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Pre-School Games and Toys market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Pre-School Games and Toys
  • Latest industry Analysis on Pre-School Games and Toys Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Pre-School Games and Toys Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Pre-School Games and Toys demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Pre-School Games and Toys major players
  • Pre-School Games and Toys Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Pre-School Games and Toys demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Pre-School Games and Toys Market report include:

  • How the market for Pre-School Games and Toys has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Pre-School Games and Toys on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Pre-School Games and Toys?
  • Why the consumption of Pre-School Games and Toys highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

