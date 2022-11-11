Global Sales Of Aluminium Bag And Pouch Has Projected Over 6% CAGR By 2031| Fact.MR Study

Aluminium Bags and Pouches Market By Material Thickness (0.007 – 0.09, 0.09 – 0.2, 0.2 – 0.4), By Printing (Printed Aluminium Bags and Pouches, Non-printed Aluminium Bags and Pouches), By Application (Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Food Packaging, Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Beverage Packaging)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

By value, Fact.MR has projected over 6% CAGR for aluminium bag and pouch sales during 2021-2031. In terms of volume, demand is expected to increase at around 5.7% CAGR over the same period.

The food & beverage industry is expected to grow around 1.7X during 2021 – 2031, owing to the fast-growing consumption of soft drinks as well as packaged food products. This is pivotal towards the growing demand for aluminium bags and pouches. Owing to its cost-effectiveness and recyclability, aluminium bags and pouches are being extensively used in food industry.

Prominent Key players of the Aluminium Bags and Pouches market survey report:

  • Amcor Ltd.
  • Pactiv LLC
  • Novelis, Inc.
  • Bemis Co., Inc.
  • Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.
  • Ess Dee Aluminium Limited.
  • Mondi Group plc
  • Berry Global Group, Inc.
  • Protective Packaging Ltd.
  • Printpack Inc.

Key Segments Covered of Aluminium Foil Packaging Market

  • Material Thickness
    • 0.007 – 0.09 Aluminium Bags and Pouches
    •  0.09 – 0.2 Aluminium Bags and Pouches
    •  0.2 – 0.4 Aluminium Bags and Pouches
  • By Printing
    • Printed Aluminium Bags and Pouches
    • Non-printed Aluminium Bags and Pouches
  • Application
    • Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Food Packaging
    • Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Beverage Packaging
    • Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Pharmaceutical Packaging
    • Aluminium Bags and Pouches for Personal Care & Cosmetics Packaging
    • Others
  • Regions
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Japan
    • APAC
    • MEA

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

