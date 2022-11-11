Indiana Homecare Enteral Feeding Formula Market is anticipated to record the fastest growth for the forecast period

Indiana Homecare Enteral Feeding Formula Industry Overview

The Indiana homecare enteral feeding formula market size is expected to reach USD 127.9 million by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly growing global geriatric population is susceptible to chronic medical ailments such as diabetes, neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and end-stage cardiac failure, which require clinical dietary management. As per the Indiana State Health Plan, the leading causes of death are CVD, diabetes, stroke, and cancer. According to Administration for Community Living in 2016, there were 49.2 million U.S citizens above the age of 65 years and, is expected to reach 82.3 million by 2040. It experienced an increase of 33% from 2006 to 2016. The rapidly aging society and pursual of an unhealthy lifestyle enhance the disease burden imposed by the geriatric population. The growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and product innovation in the homecare therapies segment are boosting market growth.

Indiana Homecare Enteral Feeding Formula Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the Indiana homecare enteral feeding formula market report on the basis of product, flow type, stage, and indication:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Standard Formula and Disease-specific Formula

In 2020, the standard formula segment dominated the market for homecare enteral feeding formula and accounted for the largest revenue share of 62.3%. This is attributable to the high usage of enteral feed for basic clinical nutrition supplementation, easy commercial availability, and growing investment by major market players.

However, the disease-specific formulas segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market for homecare enteral feeding formula over the forecast period. These formulations deliver nutritional support to patients suffering from specific diseases associated with organ dysfunctions.

Based on the Flow Type Insights, the market is segmented into Intermittent Feeding Flow and Continuous Feeding Flow

In 2020, the intermittent feeding flow segment dominated the market for homecare enteral feeding formula and accounted for the largest revenue share of 94.0%. This is attributable to the growing need of administering nutritional formulas at certain intervals using a large feeding syringe and a feeding pump or gravity drip bag.

Pediatric patients with a dysfunctional gastrointestinal tract are unable to ingest nutrients orally and hence administered enteral feeding. Tube feeding is also provided to pediatric patients suffering from gastrointestinal disorders such as various allergies, severe gastroesophageal reflux, food refusal behavior, and metabolic disorders that may be congenital, anatomical, or both.

Based on the Stage Insights, the market is segmented into Pediatrics and Adults

In 2020, the adults’ segment dominated the market for homecare enteral feeding formula and accounted for the largest revenue share of 91.0%. This segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth for the forecast period.

This growth is attributable to the growing economic burden associated with malnutrition of approximately USD 42 billion. Malnourished or undernourished patients suffer from impaired immunity and poor muscle strength. Lack of consistent access to food has been termed as “food insecurity” by USDA.

Based on the Indication Insights, the market is segmented into Alzheimer’s, Nutrition Deficiency, Cancer Care, Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, Orphan Disease, Dysphagia, Pain Management, Malabsorption/ GI Disorder/ Diarrhea and Others

In 2020, the others segment dominated the Indiana homecare enteral feeding formula market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.9%. This is attributable to the growing burden of chronic diseases in the population. Clinical nutrition is required in critically ill patients suffering from ailments such as cystic fibrosis , chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, postoperative stress disorders, and severe burns.

, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, postoperative stress disorders, and severe burns. According to an article published by the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), around 25 million to 30 million people in the U.S. were living with some form of a rare disease in 2017. Furthermore, patients suffering from rare diseases associated with genetic syndromes, such as Costello syndrome and Russell-Silver syndrome, are likely to use tube feeding as an option to gain nutrition.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Some of the key market players are continuously investing in the discovery and development of innovative enteral feeding formulations to serve growing clinical nutrition needs and gain a competitive edge over others in the market, which is expected to drive market growth.

Some of the prominent players in the Indiana homecare enteral feeding formula market include:

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Byram Healthcare Centers, Inc.

Real Food Blends

Shield Healthcare, Inc.

Nutritional Medicinals LLC

Kate Farms

