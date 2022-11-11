Europe MDI-based PU Technical Insulation Market Detailed Trends And Forecast Report During 2021 to 2028

Europe MDI-based PU Technical Insulation Industry Overview

The Europe MDI-based PU technical insulation market size is expected to reach USD 462.9 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028. This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on energy conservation in the industrial manufacturing sector, to improve process efficiency and reduce carbon footprint in the key economies in Europe.

Europe MDI-based PU Technical Insulation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe MDI-based PU technical insulation market on the basis of product, application, end use, and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Discontinuous Panels, Display Cases, Furniture Rigid Foam, Pipe, Water Heater/Cooler and Others

Discontinuous panels led the market for MDI-based PU technical insulation and accounted for about 24% share of the revenue in 2020. This is attributed to wide product applications in cold storage formation and tank production coupled with growing demand from the construction industry.

Easy case formation, durability, and lightweight characteristics are expected to promote the use of display cases for various applications. In addition, the increasing consumer preferences towards products with specified information and advertisement is expected to increase the adoption of display cases by the industry players.

Pipe insulation products are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% in terms of volume over the forecast period, on account of their high tensile strength, elongation values, abrasion and tear resistance, and low compression set.

The MDI-based PU insulation is used in products that have a characteristic of resistance to hot and cold temperatures, along with the capability to store them at the desired temperature.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Heating & Plumbing, HVAC, Acoustic and Refrigeration

The heating and plumbing application segment dominated the market for MDI-based PU technical insulation and accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.0% in 2020. This growth can be attributed to the wide usage of PU pipes in heat processing and chemical flow operations utilized for heating and plumbing application.

Rapid urbanization and a rise in demand for energy-efficient units are prominent factors driving the demand for HVAC installation. Several governments across the globe are promoting energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems by offering incentives and rebates. This is likely to support industry growth in the upcoming future.

The refrigeration application segment is expected to witness significant growth over the projected time owing to rising demand for food and beverage storage facilities across the globe.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Industrial & OEM, Energy and Commercial Buildings

The industrial and OEM end-use segment dominated the market for MDI-based PU technical insulation and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 55.0% in 2020, owing to growing industrial operations in power generation plants, petrochemical refineries, EIP industries, gas transportation/storage.

Growing concerns regarding energy management among the power generation industry across the globe are expected to drive industry growth over the forecast period.

Increasing commercial constructions for cold storage facilities and closed environment units for food and beverage and medical and pharmaceutical industries are expected to upscale the demand for technical insulation in commercial buildings.

Europe MDI-based PU Technical Insulation Country Outlook

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Poland

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Significant presence through sales location and distribution is beneficial for the companies to enhance their overall positioning in the market for MDI-based PU technical insulation. A strong distribution network strengthens the company’s position as it avails timely supply of the products offering desired customer satisfaction.

Some of the prominent players in the Europe MDI-based PU technical insulation market include:

Rockwool Insulation A/S

Owens Corning

Huntsman International LLC

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Knauf Insulation

Kingspan Group

NMC SA

SIG plc

Winco Technologies

Recticel Group

BRUGG GROUP AG

