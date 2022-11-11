Glucose Market estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Glucose Industry Overview

The global glucose market size is expected to reach USD 63.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2028. The market is projected to be driven by the growth in sugar products and shifting preference towards natural ingredients across cosmetics and personal care products.

Glucose Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global glucose market based on form, application, and region:

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Syrup and Solid

The syrup segment dominated the market and accounted for the maximum revenue share of 71.2% in 2020. The segment is also projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. It is basically the liquid glucose derived commonly from corn and also from other cereal grains including wheat, rice, barley, potato, and cassava. For instance, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG provides a variety of glucose syrup under the brand name AGENABON and the majority of them are manufactured from corn and wheat.

Glucose syrup or liquid glucose is commonly available in a colorless form and has major application across food and beverages. The prominent applications include candy, chocolate, beer, fondant, and bakery products .

Some of the ongoing developments in the glucose syrup market include non-GMO, low-sugar, organic, and vegan syrups. These are gaining popularity in the global market due to rising awareness about these advanced products and their health benefits because they are free from chemical pesticides, chemical fertilizers, or chemical preservatives.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Pulp & Paper and Others

The food and beverages segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 53.4% in 2020. The application segment is also estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The wider application segment including bakery and confectionery , dairy, soups, dressings and sauces, and beverages among others is contributing to the maximum revenue share in the market.

, dairy, soups, dressings and sauces, and beverages among others is contributing to the maximum revenue share in the market. The increasing demand for bakery and confectionery products due to changing food habits coupled with the growing urbanization, as well as an increasing number of women in bakery products manufacturing is majorly supporting market growth.

The cosmetics and personal care application segment is estimated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care among the consumers to maintain hygiene, boost self-esteem, and enhance well-being is also supporting the growth of the segment.

Glucose (Dextrose) Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America (CSA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive as the products are widely available by a variety of local and global manufacturers. Leading companies are making possible efforts for the expansion of their share in the global as well as regional market by making investments in R&D through their dedicated centers.

Some of the prominent players in the global glucose (dextrose) market include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Ingredion Incorporated

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Grain Processing Corporation

Tereos S.A.

Fooding Group Limited

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited

