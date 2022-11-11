Europe Air Purifier Market Is Expected To Register A 7.1% CAGR By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The latest industry analysis on Europe Air Purifier Market provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on Europe Air Purifier Market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global (Europe Air Purifier Market) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

Key players

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Panasonic UK & Ireland
  • LG Electronics
  • Sharp Electronics (U.K.)
  • Dyson
  • Unilever Plc
  • Camfil
  • Blueair
  • ECOMESURE
  • BIOTHYS
  • Aerzen

Key Europe Air Purifier Market Survey Highlights and Projections

  • MR analysis provides Europe Air Purifier Market demand-supply assessment, revealing Europe Air Purifier Market sales to grow from 2022 to 2032
  • The report provides sales outlook on Europe Air Purifier Market, opining Europe Air Purifier Market revenues to register a High CAGR during 2022-2032
  • Sales Channel will remain the largest category on the basis of retail, holding market share
  • Europe Air Purifier Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Europe Air Purifier Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth
  • Japan and South Korea Europe Air Purifier Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Segmentation of Europe Air Purifier Industry Survey

  • Europe Air Purifier Market by Type :
    • Self-contained/Standalone Air Purifiers
      • Fixed/Wall Mounted
      • Portable
    • In-duct Air Purifiers

  • Europe Air Purifier Market by Technology :

    • HEPA Filters
    • Activated Carbon Filters
    • Ionic Filters
    • Ultra-violet (UV) Technology
    • Others

  • Europe Air Purifier Market by Coverage Area :

    • Up to 200 sq. ft.
    • 201-300 sq. ft.
    • 301-500 sq. ft.
    • 501-800 sq. ft.
    • 801-1200 sq. ft.
    • Above 1200 sq. ft.

  • Europe Air Purifier Market by Use Case :

    • Residential Air Purifiers
    • Commercial Air Purifiers
    • Industrial Air Purifiers

  • Europe Air Purifier Market by Sales Channel :

    • Online Sales of Air Purifiers
      • Company/Brand Websites
      • e-Commerce Websites
    • Offline Sales of Air Purifiers
      • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
      • Specialty Stores
      • Others

  • Europe Air Purifier Market by Country :

    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • Spain
    • U.K.
    • Russia
    • BENELUX
    • Rest of Europe

What insights does the Europe Air Purifier Market report provide to the readers?

  • Europe Air Purifier Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Europe Air Purifier Market
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Europe Air Purifier Market in detail.

