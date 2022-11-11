Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Demand and Competitive Analysis by Leading Manufacturers 2028

Automotive Digital Cockpit Industry Overview

The global automotive digital cockpit market size is expected to reach USD 36.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. The rising demand for automotive cockpit electronics, autonomous vehicle technology, and advanced safety features such as advanced driver assistance systems is expected to drive market growth. The changing consumer buying behavior and increasing demand for enhanced in-vehicle experience, coupled with the global growth of the high-end, premium, and luxury car segments, are also expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive digital cockpit market on the basis of equipment, display technology, vehicle type, and region:

Based on the Equipment Insights, the market is segmented into Digital Instrument Cluster, Driving Monitoring System, Head-up Display (HUD).

The driving monitoring system segment dominated the market for the automotive digital cockpit and accounted for the largest share of 48.3% in 2020, in terms of volume. Driving monitoring systems are infotainment systems that offer a range of interactive features such as entertainment, navigation, cabin climate controls, and many safety and security features such as advanced driver assistance systems .

Advancements in autonomous vehicles and connectivity technology in vehicles are expected to propel the demand for driving monitoring systems. Additionally, several automotive manufacturers aim to offer advanced driving monitoring system solutions in economic and mid-segment vehicle variants, thereby driving the market for the automotive digital cockpit.

The head-up display segment is projected to register a volume-based CAGR of over 11.7% over the forecast period. A head-up display is a transparent display that shows information directly in the driver’s line of sight. With the help of a head-up display, drivers get all the critical information such as speed, indicator arrows for navigation, and warning signals without having to look down to the secondary display or instrument cluster. The integration of augmented reality with head-up displays in the future is expected to pave the way for enhanced safety and driving experience, driving the segment growth from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Display Technology Insights, the market is segmented into LCD, TFT-LCD and OLED.

The TFT-LCD display segment dominated the market for the automotive digital cockpit and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. TFT LCDs are commonly used in automotive digital cockpit displays to meet the temperature and durability standards of all prominent automotive displays.

OEMs use a combination of LCD and TFT in displays based upon the range temperature sensitivity in vehicles and the function of the display. The basic digital instrument cluster and driver monitoring system center console are fitted with touchscreen displays that are typically equipped with LCD panels.

The OLED display segment is estimated to register a CAGR of around 12.0% from 2021 to 2028. The adoption rate is lower compared to other display technologies, such as LCD in consumer models. However, OLED automotive digital cockpit systems are expected to witness faster adoption in comparison to other display technologies over the forecast period.

Based on the Vehicle Type Insights, the market is segmented into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles.

The passenger cars segment dominated the market for the automotive digital cockpit and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 80.0% in 2020. The increasing demand for connected car features in passenger vehicles and the onset of autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the segment growth.

The commercial vehicles segment is projected to register a CAGR of over 10.0% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for commercial vehicles and the growing focus of automotive companies on adding vehicle-to-vehicle communications in vehicles for fleet management is expected to boost the demand for automotive digital cockpit solutions, in turn, propelling segment growth.

Automotive Digital Cockpit Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players offer a wide range of automotive digital cockpit components such as driving monitoring systems, digital instrument clusters, and Head-Up Display (HUD) units for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global automotive digital cockpit market include,

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Faurecia

Garmin Ltd.

HARMAN International

Hyundai Mobis

Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH)

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Visteon Corporation

