Europe Brewer’s Spent Yeast Market Expert Reviews and Analysis Report 2028

Europe Brewer’s Spent Yeast Industry Overview

The Europe brewer’s spent yeast market size is expected to reach USD 1.48 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. The growing use of brewer’s spent yeast as an economic and low-cost nutritional additive is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Europe Brewer’s Spent Yeast Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe brewer’s spent yeast market based on type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Dry and Liquid.

The liquid type segment led the Europe brewer’s spent yeast market with a revenue share of more than 70% in 2020. Liquid brewer’s spent yeast consists of enzymatically digested yeast for improved utilization, absorption, and digestion. Currently, small farmers are seeking supply from beer manufacturers to obtain liquid brewer’s spent yeast for use as feedstock for their cattle.

manufacturers to obtain liquid brewer’s spent yeast for use as feedstock for their cattle. Dry yeast is a completely natural product, which is widely used as an animal feed supplement for poultry, horses, pigs, and ruminants. The extracts derived from dry yeast, such as beta-glucans, are being increasingly used in numerous functional food applications. Additionally, dried yeast is claimed to be more stable than liquid yeast, therefore, the segment is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to the advantages in storage and transport.

In addition, escalating concerns regarding the rising cost of imported feed ingredients, such as soybean meal and maize grain, which cause the cost of production to rise, are expected to drive the demand for liquid brewer’s yeast and other agro-industrial by-products.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Feed Supplement and Food Supplement.

The feed supplement application segment led the market and accounted for more than 73% share of the total revenue in 2020. The addition of BSY to the diet of animals has a positive impact on the overall quality of meat. The meat performance indicators including fat thickness, muscle dimension, growth rate, daily gains, and body weight were seen to have been impacted positively.

Europe Brewer’s Spent Yeast Regional Outlook

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

As the incorporation of yeast in commercial products is an expensive process, the market is majorly dominated by large companies with substantial capital and resources.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Europe brewer’s spent yeast market include,

Associated British Food plc

Lesaffre

Alltech

Leiber GmbH

Cargill, Incorporated

AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

Lallemand Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

Biomin; ADM

KORMAPROM

