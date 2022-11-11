Hydraulic Hammer Market Is Set To Witness Exponential Growth In Demand Over The Coming Years

Hydraulic Hammer also known as hydraulic breakers are powerful demolishing machines which can destroy giant rocks or concrete structures. They are powered by an auxiliary hydraulic system and can be mounted on the excavators. The auxiliary hydraulic system constitutes of a cylinder, piston and hydraulic oil responsible for exerting such huge amount of force on the targeted surface. Further, hydraulic hammers are predominantly used in construction and mining industries due to their compact construction and high durability. Further, use of jackhammer is not feasible in areas where blasting is not considered to be safe due to environmental factors which could lead to hazard, thereby promoting hydraulic hammers.

Segmentation Analysis of Hydraulic Hammer Market

The global hydraulic hammer market is bifurcated into three major segments: product type, end-use, and geographic region.

Based on product type, hydraulic hammer market has been segmented as follows:

  • Heavy Duty
  • Medium Duty
  • Light Duty

Based on end-use, hydraulic hammer market has been segmented as follows:

  • Mining
  • Construction
  • Municipalities
  • Metallurgy
  • Others

Based on geographic regions, hydraulic hammer market is segmented as

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Hydraulic Hammer Market: Key Players

Being a moderately consolidated market, there are only a few hydraulic hammer manufacturers because of which healthy competition has been observed between the key players in their region. Konekesko, Soosan Heavy Industries, Atlas Copco, Nuosen Machinery, John Deere, Sandvik, Everdigm, Rammer, Caterpillar, Indeco, Montabert, Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd., NPK, Stanley Hydraulics, Volvo, Takeuchi, Breaker Technology Inc., Miller UK, Furukawa, and Hammer Srl are amongst the prominent players in Hydraulic Hammer market.

Common organic growth strategies such as expanding research and development facilities to develop high quality, durable and efficient machines have been witnessed among the regional players. Key players are looking to develop improved and new technologies for hydraulic hammer applications. Moreover, acquisitions and establishing long term supply contracts with the industries and local producers is van guarding players in hydraulic hammer market.

To sum up, the global market for hydraulic hammers is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period. The market grew at a modest rate in 2020 and is projected to grow during the forecast period with the increasing adoption of organic growth strategies by key players.

The Hydraulic Hammer Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

