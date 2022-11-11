Significant Profits Estimated To Be Generated By High Calcium Fortified Food Market By 2031

According to latest research study by Fact.MR., High Calcium Fortified Food market is on the urge to showcase substantial growth of more than 5% during 2021-2031. The business is expected to surpass net valuation of more US$ 1,000 n by 2021. High calcium fortified food demand will witness a surge with optimistic growth outlook as calcium-fortified foods improve bone density and minimize bone-related risk factors, and as a result of these benefits, their intake is steadily increasing. Also, nutritional awareness characterized as person’s self-perception of the value of eating well-balanced meals, with high importance is vital factor piloting the sales for calcium fortified food over the assessment period

Key Segments

By Type

  • Basic Food
    • Cheese
    • Butter
    • Yogurt
    • Others
  • Processed Food
    • Infant Formula
    • Powdered Beverages
    • Fruit & vegetable juices
    • Pulses
    • Others

By Form

  • Solid
  • Liquid
  • Semi-solid

By Content

  • Calcium carbonate (40% elemental calcium)
  • Calcium citrate (21% elemental calcium)
  • Calcium gluconate (9% elemental calcium)
  • Calcium lactate (13% elemental calcium)

By Sales Channel

  • Modern Trade Channels
  • Online Channel
    • Third Party Website
    • Direct to Customer
  • Pharmaceuticals Stores
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • U.K.
    • Benelux
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • South Asia
    • India
    • Thailand
    • Malaysia
    • Indonesia
    • Rest of South Asia
  • Oceania
    • Australia
    • New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

High Calcium Fortified Food Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Who are the Key Manufacturers of High Calcium Fortified Food?

  • Nestlé S.A.
  • Abbot
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Mondel?z International
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Danone
  • Bühler AG
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • Arla Foods amba
  • Corbion NV
  • Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH
  • KG Chemische Fabrik

