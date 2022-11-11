Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2021 To 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the titanium dioxide nanoparticles market is set to grow 1.6X in value by 2031.

Titanium dioxide nanoparticles are a key material used in cosmetics and beauty products, which offer brightening and whitening properties. Increased interest in nanotechnology along with extensive application of titanium dioxide nanoparticles in various fields is significantly contributing to market growth.

Advent of titanium dioxide nanoparticles has caused a sharp decline in demand for organic materials that were used earlier in cosmetic products. In the recent past, these nanoparticles have gained high popularity and are used interchangeably with zinc oxide nanoparticles to enhance the SPF (sun protection factor) in skincare products.

Aforementioned factors portray an image of rapid expansion of the titanium dioxide nanoparticles market, providing numerous opportunities for players to enhance their market share.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 28 Bn by 2031.

In terms of crystal structure, anatase continues to influence the growth strategies of market players, accounting for more than one-third of the total market value.

Personal care products emerge as a key application area and are set to expand at a robust CAGR of 4.8% through 2031.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% across the analysis period.

East Asia leads the global market and accounts for more than 4.5 kilo tons of titanium dioxide nanoparticle production.

Key Segments Covered in Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Industry Research

By Type Coated and Metal Doped Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Nonmetal Doped Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

By Crystal Structure Rutile Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Anatase Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Combination of Rutile & Anatase Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

By Application Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles for Personal Care Products Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles for Catalyst Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles for Paints & Coatings Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles for Electrical & Electronics



