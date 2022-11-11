Global Hams Market Is Anticipated To Reach A Valuation Of Over US$ 47 Billion By 2030

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The global hams market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 47billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period (2020-2030). A spike in number of food outlets and quick service restaurants (QSRs) across the globe continues to fuel the global hams market growth. Manufacturers of hams are benefiting directly from increased consumer demand for processed meat products and improved cold chain systems.

Hams Market Segmentation

The FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of hams market on the basis of form, process, buyer, sales channel across eight regions.

By Form : Fresh / Chilled Frozen

By Process : Air Dried Cured Hams Smoked Hams

By Buyer : Food Processor & Manufacturers HoReCa Sector Residential Buyers

By Sales Channel : Supermarket/Hypermarket Independent Retailers Convenience Stores Specialist Retailers Online Retailers

By Regions : North America Latin America Europe China Japan South Korea South East Asia India Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, two Brazilian meat processing plants were forced to suspend operations, which were BRF (Brazil Foods), and JBS. Demand for hams from restaurants and other foodservice firms fell drastically, leaving vendors with large quantities of unsold stock.

Tyson Foods informed its investors about a 50% decline in the U.S. pork production. Costco also announced restrictions on fresh meat sales, limiting customers to buy not more than three items from poultry, beef, and pork products. Considering the situation, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has relaxed its guidelines on food labeling to allow ham manufacturers to directly sell products to retailers originally intended for the foodservice industry.

Essential Takeaways from the Hams Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Hams Market Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by Hams Market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Hams Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Hams Market.

Important queries related to the Hams Market Insights addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Hams Market Insights? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Hams Market Insights during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Sun Screen Market? Why are Hams Market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

