Sports Betting Market is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 10.3% by 2032

The latest industry analysis on Sports Betting Market provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on Sports Betting Market, market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global (Sports Betting Market) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The Sports Betting Market study outlines the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions.

The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin.

Prominent players covered in this research are

888 Holdings Plc

Bet365

Betsson AB

Churchill Downs Incorporated

Entain plc

Flutter Entertainment Plc

IGT

Kindred Group Plc

Sportech Plc

William Hill Plc

Viscus Infotech Ltd

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.

Key Sports Betting Market Survey Highlights and Projections

Fact.MR analysis provides Sports Betting Market demand-supply assessment, revealing Sports Betting Market sales to grow from US$ 84.66 Billion in 2022 to US$ 225.65 Billion in 2032

The report provides sales outlook on Sports Betting Market, opining Sports Betting Market revenues to register a CAGR of 10. 3% during 2022-2032

during 2022-2032 Sports Betting Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Sports Betting Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea Sports Betting Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Sports Betting market are 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365, Betsson AB, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Entain plc, and others. To gain a competitive edge in the market, the major players focus on developing engaging websites and offering exclusive deals. Companies are also focusing on integrating technology such as APIs to improve functionality and provide a more user-friendly interface. Third-party offers are also available in the market that progress requirements for sports betting companies.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., a US-based entertainment and sports company, acquired OpenBet from Scientific Games in September 2021 for US$1.2 billion in cash ($1 billion) and Endeavor’s Class A common stock ($200 million).

Viscus Infotech Ltd., an Indian software company, generates sports betting applications and offers algorithm-based sportsbook betting solutions.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Sports Betting Market Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on Sports Betting Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on Sports Betting Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players Sports Betting Market Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Sports Betting Market

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Sports Betting Market Sports Betting Market Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s Sports Betting Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s Sports Betting Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Sports Betting Market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on Sports Betting Market : The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

What insights does the Sports Betting Market report provide to the readers?

Sports Betting Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region. Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Sports Betting Market

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Sports Betting Market in detail.

Market Segmentation:

By Platform :

Offline Online

By Betting Type :

Fixed Odds Wagering Exchange Live/In Play Pari-mutuel E-Sports Betting Others

By Sports Type :

Football Basketball Baseball Horse Racing Cricket Hockey Other Sports

By Region :

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



